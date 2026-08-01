The August issue explores the people, technology and strategies keeping school bus fleets running safely and efficiently. Learn how school districts are investing in modern maintenance facilities, meet this year’s Garage Stars, discover how routing analytics reduce fuel costs, and read key takeaways from STN EXPO West. Plus, find out why building a smarter parts inventory program is essential to maximizing fleet uptime.

Read the Full August 2026 issue.

Cover Story

Built for Uptime

School districts are making strategic investments in maintenance facilities, shop equipment and technology to improve fleet reliability, reduce downtime and prepare for the future of school transportation.

Features

The Sum of All Parts

Supply chain challenges and rising costs are making parts inventory management more important than ever. Fleet leaders share strategies for getting the right parts to the right technicians at the right time.

2026 Garage Stars

Meet the outstanding technicians, mechanics and maintenance professionals recognized in the 11th annual Garage Stars program for their dedication to student safety and fleet excellence.

Special Reports

‘Routing’ Out Fuel Waste

Transportation leaders are using routing analytics, GPS, telematics and other data-driven tools to reduce fuel consumption, optimize routes and lower operating costs.

STN EXPO West: Insights in Action

From AI adoption and active-threat response to leadership and propane infrastructure, revisit key lessons and takeaways from educational sessions at STN EXPO West.

Conversations

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

The People Behind Fleet Uptime

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

It’s All About Them