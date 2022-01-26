Child Psychologist to Bring Behavior Training to TSD Conference Attendees

Ben Springer, Ph.D., brings training on how to manage aggressive student behaviors that have evolved, especially for school bus environments, to the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas.

A nationally certified psychologist and director of the Family Education Center at Utah’s Wasatch County School District, Springer will open the learning on Sunday, March 20 with the keynote address “Safety on the Yellow Submarine: Building Capacity in the Transportation of Students with Disabilities.” He will then follow that with a two-and-a-half-hour overview of ASPEN on the Bus.

All conference registrants also receive a free license to take any training on Springer’s website, totempd.com, a $195 value. Additionally, attendees can purchase a license for use throughout their entire school district for $995.

Springer also spoke with partner Dr. Ben Belnap at the 2017 STN EXPO Reno.

Developed originally for the classroom by Springer, who is also a former director of special education at Wasatch County School District, ASPEN on the Bus focuses the relationships student transporters should forge with teachers to realize the best results when working with students on the school bus. Springer provides “10 Ways to Support Student Behavior on the Bus.”

The training proceeds to teach how to break the cycle of behavior by incorporating school-wide positive behavior supports and ways that student transporters can create incentives for students.

ASPEN on the Bus also includes information on what does not work when it comes to managing student behavior as well as “the meat and potatoes of behavior management on the bus.”

Learn more about Springer and his training on the TSD Conference Speakers page, and register for the conference.

Related: TSD Conference Session Discusses Leadership in Pupil Transportation

Related: Brain Science Draws Correlation Between Child Trauma, School Bus Behavior

Related: Crowdsourced Solutions Sought During 24th Annual School Bus EXPO