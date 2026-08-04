HomeEvent NewsNew Date Set for NHTSA Child Passenger Safety Training at TSD
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New Date Set for NHTSA Child Passenger Safety Training at TSD

Eight-hour seminar combines classroom instruction and hands-on practice with child safety restraint systems used on school buses

By Ryan Gray
child passenger safety
Jennifer Curtis and Laura Curtis from Springfield, Missouri worked together on a car seat installation during the 2019 TSD Conference roadeo event in Frisco, Texas.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-sponsored Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training returns to the 2026 Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference and Trade Show but on a new day.

The all-day, hands-on training is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco Convention Center. The new date places the course one day before the main TSD Conference educational program begins. Participation is limited to 50 people. Separate registration and fees are required.

The course provides an overview of the proper use of child safety restraint systems on school buses, with a particular focus on preschool-age children and students with disabilities. Classroom instruction and videos are combined with guided hands-on practice, allowing participants to work directly with the equipment and procedures discussed during the seminar.

NHTSA’s supporting curriculum demonstrates the installation and use of rear-facing and forward-facing child restraint systems as well as safety vests. The agency identifies pupil transportation administrators and supervisors, school bus drivers and monitors who transport young children — including preschoolers, Head Start students and infants — among the course’s intended audience.

The hands-on component allows participants to practice correctly installing restraint systems and positioning children under the guidance of experienced instructors. The format is designed to help transportation professionals apply the course material when training staff or working with students on daily routes.

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who complete the training will earn 3.5 continuing education units.

TSD Conference attendees participating in the Child Passenger Safety on School Buses seminar practice properly securing a rear-facing car seat on a school bus seat.

The seminar may be purchased as an add-on to the TSD main conference registration or taken as a stand-alone course. This allows transportation professionals to attend the specialized training, even if they are unable to participate in the entire conference.

The 2026 TSD Conference and Trade Show is scheduled for Nov. 4-10 in Frisco, with the Transportation Director Summit being held the first two days. The event brings together school transportation, special education and safety professionals for specialized training, keynote presentations, breakout sessions, networking and a trade show featuring equipment and services designed to support students with disabilities and special needs.

Register and view the latest agenda at TSDConference.com.

Main conference registration is available at the $399 Super Early Bird rate through Friday, Aug. 7. The NHTSA training requires an additional fee and must be selected separately during registration.

Related: (STN Podcast E284) Always Something to Learn: Special Needs Takeaways from TSD 2025
Related: (STN Podcast E283) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 2/2): Solution-Driven Partners + TD of the Year Interview
Related: (STN Podcast E282) Onsite at TSD 2025 (Part 1/2): Mission-Critical Partners for Special Needs Transportation

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