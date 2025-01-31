School Transportation News Offers STN EXPO Conference Valentine’s Day Scholarships

School Transportation News is giving away multiple full conference scholarships to STN EXPO Charlotte, which takes place on March 20-25 in Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina.

A dozen scholarships are available during the Valentine’s Day season. Interested parties may apply here by February 14, 2025.

Scholarship winners will receive free Main Conference Attendee registration, which includes access to dozens of informational sessions, networking events, the Bus Technology Summit, the Green Bus Summit, and the Trade Show. Plus, qualified applicants will also receive access to the highly anticipated and exclusive two-day Transportation Director Summit, which will take place at the Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord and Topgolf Charlotte – Southwest.

The STN Valentine’s Day scholarships defray the cost for industry professionals to access professional development opportunities.

Advertisement

Related: STN EXPO East Keynote Speaker Brings Dynamic Performance Strategies to North Carolina

Related: Security Sessions at STN EXPO East Address Violence, Safety Programs

Related: Innovative, Bus Technology Meet for Immersive Experience at STN EXPO East

Related: (STN Podcast E242) On the Court, Field, Ice, or Bus: Sports Principles for Outperforming the Norm

Winning a scholarship covers the cost of one (1) Main Conference Attendee registration only. Additional special training sessions may be available and reservations should be requested by emailing events@stnmedia.com; additional costs may apply. Scholarship winners are responsible for their own travel, accommodation and food. Discounted hotel rates are available.

“We are thrilled to give back to the industry and the readers who have supported us over the past 34 years,” said STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. “As champions of professional development and fostering connections among school transportation professionals, STN is committed to delivering the industry’s premier training experience. The STN EXPO is truly one-of-a-kind, and we invite everyone to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to elevate their expertise and engage with like-minded professionals.”