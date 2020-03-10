Special General Session at TSD Conference to Addresses Coronavirus Response

A new general session is being developed for the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference in Frisco, Texas to share the strategies being employed to sanitize school buses from the COVID-19, known commonly as the coronavirus, and develop communications plans for sharing the safeguards being taken to protect local communities.

Even as some school districts across the U.S. announced early spring break closures in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the TSD Conference will still be held March 20-25.

Last week, School Transportation News sent an email to all registered conference attendees and exhibitors that outlines proactive steps being taken by two of the conference hotels to create a safe and healthy environment for guests.

The email also highlights measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of coronavirus, namely by washing your hands and following general good hygiene practices.

The new session planned for the morning of March 21 will feature the efforts made by Community ISD, located 36 miles Northeast of Dallas, to utilize commercial-grade machines to sanitize school buses. Representing the school district will be Cody Cox, director of transportation and maintenance. A product demonstration is also expected to be presented. Industry consultant Ryan Hahn will discuss how districts are developing risk management and communications plans to address the coronavirus.

STN Media Group, the parent company of School Transportation News and the TSD Conference event producer, remains in conversations with the City of Frisco to secure the services of a local medical expert to also discuss the outbreak.

Stay tuned for more details.

The latest conference agenda is available online.