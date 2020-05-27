STN EXPO Reno Postponed Until Late August, Early September

The COVID-19 health crisis has forced STN Media Group to move the dates of the STN EXPO Reno conference to Aug. 29 – Sept. 2.

It was the company’s intent to postpone the event until the fall, as social distancing requirements and large gatherings being included in the last phase of reopening states made it apparent that STN EXPO could not proceed as planned in July. But the Peppermill Casino Resort Spa was unable to accommodate an STN request for a later date.

Additionally, scheduled speakers and exhibitors indicated that they would be unable to attend in July due to travel restrictions.

The new dates might conflict with new school year startup, but typical operations may also look very different in many areas than it has in the past. That is why educational content will also be offered via an online platform, for those who still want to participate but cannot attend in person. Stay tuned for more details.

The Transportation Director Summit will be held Aug. 29 and 30, with the full conference schedule, highlighted by David Horsager’s opening keynote on building “The Trust Edge,” beginning on Aug. 31. The STN EXPO Extravaganza will be held that evening, with the trade show continuing the following day.

Due to physical distancing requirements, breakout sessions have been canceled this year, in favor of a symposium format on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 that provides presentations and panel discussions with an emphasis on COVID-19 response and recovery.

Former NBA player Mark Eaton starts the discussions on Sept. 1 by offering the “Four Commitments of a Winning Team.” Azim Khamisa, founder of the Tariq Khamisa Foundation, provides the keynote address “Making Peace on the School Bus Through Restorative Practices,” on Sept. 2.

As noted previously, the National School Bus Inspector Training will not be held in Reno this year, though STN is working with the instructors to provide webinar information. The training is still scheduled to be held at the STN EXPO Indianapolis on Oct. 9, along with the eight-hour NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Buses seminar.

Stay tuned for information about NHTSA training as it pertains to STN EXPO Reno.