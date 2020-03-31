TSD Conference Rescheduled for STN EXPO Indianapolis in June

Amid the uncertainty around the coronavirus, one thing you can bank on is that STN Media Group and School Transportation News staff continue diligent work on planning cutting-edge training and professional development for the student transportation industry.

The TSD Conference, which was postponed due to the national outbreak, has been rescheduled for June 4-9, to be held in conjunction with the STN EXPO Indianapolis. STN secured additional conference and exhibition space at the Indianapolis Convention Center to meld the two events together. TSD registrants will be able to attend the general sessions and keynote addresses planned for throughout the STN EXPO Indy conference as well as the trade show scheduled for June 8.

Dr. Stephen Sroka, an infectious disease expert, has also been added to the STN EXPO Indy/TSD Conference schedule. Note that previously scheduled TSD keynotes will be postponed until 2021.

This joint event will allow TSD Conference attendees to experience two conferences in one. There will be one NHTSA Child Passenger Safety Restraint Training seminar available to attendees of both conferences on Friday, June 5. Separate registration and fees apply.

TSD Conference attendees with regular conference registration will also have access to the following Unique Experiences that are exclusive to the STN EXPO Indy:

The Allison Transmission Experience on Thursday, June 4

Transportation Director Summit 2 Day Event on Thursday & Friday, June 4-5

(Must be a qualified transportation director/district or bus company transportation decision-maker to attend) National School Bus Inspection Training Program on Friday, June 5

(Additional fees and registration required)

(Additional fees and registration required) Q’STRAINT Wheelchair Securement Training on Saturday, June 6

Cummins Service Training School on Monday, June 8

SafeGuard/IMMI Live School Bus Crash Demo at CAPE on Tuesday, June 9

Registration will reopen for all registered TSD attendees who would like to attend the TSD + STN EXPO Indy Conference. Fees paid for the TSD Conference in Frisco may be transferred to the new TSD Indy event. Registration instructions will be emaild to each paid registrant of TSD Frisco for credit transfers to the TSD Indy Conference.

New to TSD Conference? Register on our STN EXPO Indy registration page. All STN EXPO Indy attendees can attend TSD Conference courses, and vice versa. You do not need to be destinated as a TSD Conference attendee to attend this conference.

Specifics on the TSD Conference including registration, FAQ, and a modified agenda is now incorporated on stnexpo.com/east.