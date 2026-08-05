EverDriven Introduces RideAware App, Enhancing End-To-End Student Visibility 

DENVER, Colo. – Today EverDriven, the nation’s modern student transportation leader, announces the enhanced RideAware mobile app for iOS and Android. With this easy-to-use app, caregivers and authorized school staff can track the location of their student in real-time, view driver and vehicle information, get pickup and dropoff notifications, and manage changes. RideAware also syncs ride information securely across all stakeholders including caregivers, districts, and drivers into a single view of the student journey, providing precise visibility and reliability, while building trust with every trip.

Previously named the EverDriven VIP app, RideAware reflects a deep commitment to providing technology both caregivers and school staff can trust will connect seamlessly with the TripCentral student transportation management hub for districts and the SafeRoute driver app. Stakeholders can more easily coordinate when a caregiver requests changes. Drivers, districts, and caregivers have the updates they need in real-time, minimizing delays and improving overall student outcomes.

“When technology works as it should, every person involved in student transportation, caregivers, district leaders, and school staff, gains the clarity they need to focus on student well-being and success,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Enhanced technology strengthens the human side of what we do. RideAware gives all stakeholders the information and visibility they need to ensure the right student gets the right ride at the right time. The safety, quality, and consistency of the ride itself is especially critical for vulnerable student populations who rely on us to get to school calm and ready to learn.”

RideAware: Enhanced Visibility in English and Spanish

RideAware gives caregivers and authorized school staff real-time visibility into a student’s ride. The app is available in English and Spanish, reflecting EverDriven’s commitment to serving families in their native language.

“I cannot recommend EverDriven enough for student transportation. They have been incredibly reliable and always on time for my nephew’s high school morning pickups. As a family member, the level of transparency they provide through their app is outstanding,” said Sofia M., an EverDriven caregiver. “I can track his entire journey from pickup to drop-off in real-time and see the driver’s name beforehand. It gives me such peace of mind knowing exactly who is with him and that he is getting to school safely.”

To protect student privacy and safety, only authorized adults can access trip information in RideAware. Caregivers and school staff can:

Track Rides with Confidence: Follow a student’s ride as it happens in real-time, with driver and vehicle information available directly from a phone.

Make Updates with Ease: Modify or cancel a trip when a student is sick or plans change, with updates available up to two hours before pickup.

Choose Their Communication Preferences: Set language, notification, and communication preferences so updates work for each family’s needs.

Receive Pickup and Dropoff Notifications: Schools get notifications when a student is picked up—reducing calls to drivers, uncertain ETAs, and unnecessary coordination efforts. Caregivers can rest assured that their students are dropped off at school safely.

RideAware syncs this information across caregivers, districts, and drivers servicing EverDriven trips into a single source of truth, replacing fragmented communication and providing peace of mind in the palm of your hand.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that’s safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in routing and transporting students across all ranges of needs, from everyday support to the most complex circumstances, including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 38 states, the company completed more than 2.1 million successful trips in the 2025–26 school year. EverDriven’s deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.