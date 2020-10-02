IC Bus Introduces Federally Approved Driver Barrier Kit

LISLE, Ill. — IC Bus today introduced its new, federally approved driver barrier kit designed to provide added protection for school bus drivers by mitigating the spread of germs, such as COVID-19, on the school bus.

The barrier has been approved by the National Highway and Safety Administration (NHTSA) and utilizes the existing stanchions on the bus to put a plexiglass barrier between the driver and passengers. The company utilized its commercial trucking expertise and uses the curtain track from its International LT Series.

“We are excited to offer a federally approved barrier kit for our customers that is designed to protect the school bus driver from the spread of germs while maintaining the highest safety standards for the driver portion of the vehicle,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager of IC Bus. “Even with COVID-19, the school bus remains the safest form of transportation for students to get to school and back, and this barrier kit plays an additional role in reducing the spread of germs between passengers and the driver.”

With COVID-19, there has been increased demand throughout the industry for an additional solution to protect drivers when transporting children. IC bus designed its barrier kit taking into account all federally approved safety standards, so customers now have an option they can be certain has been reviewed by an OEM to meet the strict regulations of the school bus industry.

The barrier kit is now available for IC Bus customers and can be installed at any IC Bus dealership.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.