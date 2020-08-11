Kajeet Enters Agreement with First Student to Make Wi-Fi Available Across School Bus Fleet

MCLEAN, Va. — Kajeet, the leading wireless and mobility solutions provider in education, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, to act as a preferred provider of Wi-Fi to its fleet of more than 42,000 school buses.

First Student customers can begin outfitting their school buses with Wi-Fi immediately.

“School districts are recognizing how school buses with Wi-Fi can help close the digital divide – not only as a transportation solution, but also as a strategically parked hotspot that can reach hundreds of students who need access,” said Daniel Neal, CEO and founder of Kajeet. “With at least some form of remote or hybrid learning anticipated for the upcoming school year, First Student customers can leverage Kajeet SmartBus to quickly and efficiently make Wi-Fi available to large numbers of districts and their students.”

Kajeet is the foremost provider of school bus Wi-Fi in North America, with its Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution. Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi is available on all major North American carrier networks, and deployed in over 400 school bus fleets today. Many districts combine access to multiple networks for increased coverage and bandwidth.

First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined.

For more information on the Kajeet SmartBus, please visit https://www.kajeet.net/school-bus-wifi

For more information about First Student, please visit https://firststudentinc.com/

About Kajeet

Kajeet delivers secure and controlled wireless experiences. In 2003, a group of Dads started Kajeet to make great mobile services for children approved by parents as well as educators. From startups or Fortune 500 companies, to school districts, educators and administrators, Kajeet is helping all to safely and economically connect, control and deploy wireless solutions across multiple networks. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, or empower companies to connect and manage devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex and highly scalable mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy.

Kajeet is available across all major North American wireless networks and globally in 24 other countries. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Kajeet has regional offices in 11 cities across the U.S. To learn more, please visit kajeet.com.