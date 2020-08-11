Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home Industry Releases Kajeet Enters Agreement with First Student to Make Wi-Fi Available Across School...
Industry Releases

Kajeet Enters Agreement with First Student to Make Wi-Fi Available Across School Bus Fleet

Kajeet Logo2020

MCLEAN, Va. — Kajeet, the leading wireless and mobility solutions provider in education, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, to act as a preferred provider of Wi-Fi to its fleet of more than 42,000 school buses.

First Student customers can begin outfitting their school buses with Wi-Fi immediately.

“School districts are recognizing how school buses with Wi-Fi can help close the digital divide – not only as a transportation solution, but also as a strategically parked hotspot that can reach hundreds of students who need access,” said Daniel Neal, CEO and founder of Kajeet. “With at least some form of remote or hybrid learning anticipated for the upcoming school year, First Student customers can leverage Kajeet SmartBus to quickly and efficiently make Wi-Fi available to large numbers of districts and their students.”

Kajeet is the foremost provider of school bus Wi-Fi in North America, with its Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution. Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi is available on all major North American carrier networks, and deployed in over 400 school bus fleets today. Many districts combine access to multiple networks for increased coverage and bandwidth.

First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined.

For more information on the Kajeet SmartBus, please visit https://www.kajeet.net/school-bus-wifi

For more information about First Student, please visit https://firststudentinc.com/

About Kajeet
Kajeet delivers secure and controlled wireless experiences. In 2003, a group of Dads started Kajeet to make great mobile services for children approved by parents as well as educators. From startups or Fortune 500 companies, to school districts, educators and administrators, Kajeet is helping all to safely and economically connect, control and deploy wireless solutions across multiple networks. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, or empower companies to connect and manage devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex and highly scalable mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy.

Kajeet is available across all major North American wireless networks and globally in 24 other countries. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Kajeet has regional offices in 11 cities across the U.S. To learn more, please visit kajeet.com. Kajeet has a portfolio of 36 U.S. patents, with additional patents pending. For a list of the Kajeet U.S. patents, please go to https://www.kajeet.net/terms-of-services#patents.

Previous articleFort Payne City Schools Receives Alabama’s First Blue Bird Electric School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Fort Payne City Schools Receives Alabama’s First Blue Bird Electric School Buses

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Forty Payne City Schools has added the state’s first all-electric school buses to its fleet. These buses are Blue Bird...
Read more
Industry Releases

Daimler Trucks North America Announces Senior Engineering Leadership Change

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei to the role of senior vice president of...
Read more
Industry Releases

Pittsburgh Public Schools Turns to Transfinder

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corp. is pleased to announce that Pittsburgh Public Schools has selected Transfinder’s powerful Routefinder solution to create routes and improve...
Read more
Industry Releases

K. Neal Truck & Bus Center President, Korey Neal, Selected as a Washington Business Journal 2020 40 Under 40 Awardee

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The Washington Business Journal (WBJ) selected K.Neal Truck & Bus Center (K.Neal) President, Korey Neal, as a 2020 40 Under 40...
Read more
Industry Releases

Zonar Delivers COVID-19 Driver and Passenger Resources and Solutions for a Safe Return Back to School

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced its COVID-19 Return to School Safety Solutions, a suite of dedicated compliance...
Read more
Industry Releases

Continental Tires Bundles Sustainability Activities in New Department

FORT MILL, S.C. — For many years now, Continental’s Tire business area has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the area of sustainability and has...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
86 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.