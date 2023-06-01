New NASDPTS Logo Announcement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) is pleased to announce the release of a newly designed association logo.

“The Association has had the same logo for many years, and it has served us very well, but it is time for an update. I would like to thank the NASDPTS Board of Directors and the NASDPTS Membership Services Committee for their assistance in this effort,” offered NASDPTS President Mike Simmons.

The NASDPTS website and all NASDPTS materials will be updated over time. Until then, both logos may be in use.

NASDPTS was established in 1968. The membership represents all 50 states. The purpose of the association is to provide leadership, assistance, and motivation to the Nation’s school transportation community with the goal of providing safe, secure, efficient, economical, and high-quality transportation to school children on their trips to and from school and school-related activities.

Any questions can be directed to NASDPTS Executive Director, Ronna Weber, at execdir@nasdpts.org.