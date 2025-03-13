Southeastern States Pupil Transportation Conference July 11-15 in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The 2025 Southeastern States Pupil Transportation Conference (SEPSTC) will be held jointly with the Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation (VAPT) at the Marriott Richmond during the week of July 7-11, 2025. A half-day trade show will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center the morning of Thursday, July 10.

A highlight of the conference will be an off-site school bus fire training exercise to be held at the Richmond City Fire Training Academy. According to VAPT president Darrin Wills, “Safe evacuation simulations aim to minimize panic during an emergency and we are pleased with the partnerships that will allow us to bring this important demonstration to

SESPTC and VAPT conference attendees.”

Other important program elements include a TSA Cybersecurity Exercise, two NAPT professional development courses and more. SESPTC president Kevin Harrison expressed appreciation for the collaboration with VAPT.

“SESPTC is excited to be partnering with VAPT this year to provide this opportunity for pupil transportation staff from across the Southeastern States to gather and learn from each other. VAPT has a wonderful team that is focused on providing superior educational opportunities to attendees from not only Virginia, but the other 13 Southeastern States as well.”

Founded in 1951, the SESPTC is the oldest regional pupil transportation conference in the nation. Pupil transportation professionals from school districts in the southeastern states, and from school bus operators providing transportation to those school districts, are invited to attend.

Registration is now open at www.sesptc.com.