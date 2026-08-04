Summit School Services Welcomes Jim Wojciechowski Jr. as New Senior Vice President of Safety

WARRENVILLE, Ill. – Summit School Services is proud to introduce James (Jim) Wojciechowski Jr. as its new senior vice president of safety. Jim will lead the safety team in advancing comprehensive safety strategies, programs, policies, and training initiatives, while providing strategic direction to drive effective implementation, continuous improvement, and regulatory compliance across the Company.

As an experienced safety professional, Jim brings with him an extensive career in safety leadership and has a proven track record of success in steering measurable improvements in safety performance and operational excellence. Prior to joining Summit, Jim served as the Senior Vice President of Safety and Industrial Engineering at RATP Dev USA, where he advanced crucial core business processes through his leadership and implementation of enterprise-wide safety initiatives. He also served in similar capacities at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Amtrak, overseeing and developing effective safety systems and programs, and is a proud military veteran, which he cites as the key reason for his interest in joining the student transportation industry, sharing the following:

“I experienced a great sense of purpose when I served in the military. I feel that same exact sense of purpose when it comes to student transportation because our mission is about more than providing a ride; we are serving communities.”

Regarding stepping into his new role at Summit, Jim looks forward to the rewarding nature of the industry and working collaboratively across departments to continuously expand and advance the company’s safety processes and initiatives – helping to ensure we provide safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on.

“I feel a profound sense of purpose as I join Summit as its safety leader,” said Jim Wojciechowski Jr., Senior Vice President of Safety, Summit School Services. “We specialize in transporting our children, the future of our country. This comes with a responsibility and commitment that must never waiver. I look forward to contributing to our thriving business by ensuring we are never satisfied with the status quo and systematically analyzing, identifying, and acting to mitigate safety risks proactively and effectively.”

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jim to Summit School Services,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Summit School Services. “It is an honor to work with a military veteran who possesses a deep sense of duty and high regard for safety. Since joining, Jim has taken the time to meet with our teams, learn about their work, and see firsthand the dedication they bring to serving students every day during his trips to our local bus facilities. His leadership and expertise in enhancing safety management systems and fostering proactive, accountable safety cultures will undoubtedly further strengthen our organization and support our continued growth. I look forward to Jim’s leadership and the positive impacts he will make not only for Summit, but also for our students, the communities we serve, and the student transportation industry as a whole.”

About Summit School Services

Summit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 360 school districts. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works consistently, reliably, and without disruption.