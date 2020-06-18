Tyler Technologies Launches Bus Attendance Solution

PLANO, Texas — Preparation for the 2020-2021 school year involves more transportation challenges than ever before as school districts work to follow social distancing guidelines, prepare for new schedules and bell times, and much more.

To support these preparations, Tyler Technologies has launched Tyler Bus Attendance, an intuitive mobile app and low-cost solution that allows school districts to share ridership data without the need to implement on-vehicle hardware.

The app enables a bus monitor or aide to mark each student present as they board the bus from a list organized by stop order. Users receive accurate daily information, which supports a quick response in case a health concern notification needs to be sent to riders.

Tyler Bus Attendance also enables the creation of bus seating charts, especially helpful for social distancing. Multiple configurations allow users to automatically skip seats or rows or generate a chart which loads from back to front to minimize rider contact.

“As school districts must prepare for a number of scenarios this fall, this solution can help improve student safety and expedite crucial communications to school staff and parents,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager for Tyler’s student transportation group.

On Wednesday, June 24 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. EDT, Tyler will host a live webinar to demonstrate the features of Tyler Bus Attendance and answer attendee questions.

