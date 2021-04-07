School Bus Tire Prices Continue to Climb

Bridgestone Americas announced that they will be increasing prices by 8 percent on Firestone brand truck and bus radial tires, in response to rising material costs.

The company said in a statement this week that the new pricing will take effect for all tire orders shipped on or after May 1.

Last month, Bridgestone announced an 8 percent price increase that was applied to Bridgestone brand truck and bus radial tires and Bandag retreads. This price increase went into effect on April 1.

Media outlets reported that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has also implemented a price increase of up to eight percent on its Goodyear, Dunlop and Kelly-brand consumer tires. The company reportedly said the up to 8 percent increase is being implemented “in response to changing market dynamics in the industry.”