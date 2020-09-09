(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology

More than 17 million stop-arm violations occurred in the U.S. over the 2018-2019 school year. Each time a driver passes a school bus with its stop-arm extended, that driver risks hitting a student rider. One violation is too many; millions are unacceptable.

A growing number of states are approving stop-arm camera enforcement legislation to protect student riders getting on and off the bus. Zonar and BusPatrol have partnered to help districts safeguard student riders with an exclusive bus safety technology package—funded entirely by violators.

Zero upfront capital outlay, operating or management costs for schools or districts. No catch.

In this webinar, leaders from Zonar and BusPatrol will discuss:

What’s included in the comprehensive safety technology package

How the program works – from violation to citation

Nuances of state camera and vehicle laws

Digital tools and a resource kit to help you and concerned parents influence the adoption of stop-arm cameras

Attending the Bus Technology Summit? Learn more about the impact of modern school bus platforms on student transportation safety as well as the advances and advantages of future smart bus technologies.

CEO Tech Talk

Ian McKerlich

President and CEO of Zonar & Global Head of Commercial Vehicle Fleet Services Segment at Continental

Date: Sept. 21, Monday

Time: 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST

Out of tough times, great moments and opportunity are born. In the wake of the COVID-19 crises, opportunity lies in reimagining organizational processes to better take advantage of safety and efficiency technologies available today and in the future.

BusPatrol session

Presented by BusPatrol

Date: Sept. 21, Monday

Time: 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 EST

Presented by:

Presenters:

Jean Souliere

CEO of BusPatrol

In March of this year, Zonar and BusPatrol entered into an exclusive partnership with a joint mission to safeguard student lives.

As CEO of BusPatrol, Jean Souliere builds partnerships, educates communities and deploys our industry-leading technology across North America. He works closely with Federal, State and Municipal Governments, School Boards and Police to implement life-saving Stop Arm programs that protect millions of children going to and from school each day.

Jean is a technophile and entrepreneur who has helped to launch and grow both technology and transportation companies for more than 20 years, and has a unique understanding of where the two worlds intersect. He is also a proud parent and committed advocate of Vision Zero, a multi-national program that aims to eliminate accidents on the world’s roads and highways using Smart City technologies.

Terry Dell

Sr. Director of Channel Sales at Zonar

Terry has more than 25 years of experience in mobile technologies, including cellular connectivity, telematics, IoT and autonomous vehicles. Working in early stage startups, enterprise giants and everything in between, Terry brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise to help operationalize and scale Zonar’s growing partner ecosystem. As Senior Director of Channel Sales, he and his team aim to expand on Zonar’s history of technological innovation by building a curated network of diversified, value-added solutions with customer-centric, innovative strategic technology partners. Terry’s team focuses on identifying market trends and securing the necessary partnerships to lead our customers safely down the road to success.