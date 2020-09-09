Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Home Multimedia (Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Create A Student Safety Bubble With Modern Bus Technology

More than 17 million stop-arm violations occurred in the U.S. over the 2018-2019 school year. Each time a driver passes a school bus with its stop-arm extended, that driver risks hitting a student rider. One violation is too many; millions are unacceptable.

A growing number of states are approving stop-arm camera enforcement legislation to protect student riders getting on and off the bus. Zonar and BusPatrol have partnered to help districts safeguard student riders with an exclusive bus safety technology package—funded entirely by violators.

Zero upfront capital outlay, operating or management costs for schools or districts. No catch.

In this webinar, leaders from Zonar and BusPatrol will discuss:

  • What’s included in the comprehensive safety technology package
  • How the program works – from violation to citation
  • Nuances of state camera and vehicle laws
  • Digital tools and a resource kit to help you and concerned parents influence the adoption of stop-arm cameras

Attending the Bus Technology Summit? Learn more about the impact of modern school bus platforms on student transportation safety as well as the advances and advantages of future smart bus technologies.

CEO Tech Talk
Ian McKerlich
President and CEO of Zonar & Global Head of Commercial Vehicle Fleet Services Segment at Continental
Date: Sept. 21, Monday
Time: 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST
Out of tough times, great moments and opportunity are born. In the wake of the COVID-19 crises, opportunity lies in reimagining organizational processes to better take advantage of safety and efficiency technologies available today and in the future.

BusPatrol session
Presented by BusPatrol
Date: Sept. 21, Monday
Time: 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 EST

Presented by:

 

 

 

Presenters:

Jean Souliere
CEO of BusPatrol

In March of this year, Zonar and BusPatrol entered into an exclusive partnership with a joint mission to safeguard student lives.

As CEO of BusPatrol, Jean Souliere builds partnerships, educates communities and deploys our industry-leading technology across North America. He works closely with Federal, State and Municipal Governments, School Boards and Police to implement life-saving Stop Arm programs that protect millions of children going to and from school each day.

Jean is a technophile and entrepreneur who has helped to launch and grow both technology and transportation companies for more than 20 years, and has a unique understanding of where the two worlds intersect. He is also a proud parent and committed advocate of Vision Zero, a multi-national program that aims to eliminate accidents on the world’s roads and highways using Smart City technologies.

Terry Dell
Sr. Director of Channel Sales at Zonar

Terry has more than 25 years of experience in mobile technologies, including cellular connectivity, telematics, IoT and autonomous vehicles. Working in early stage startups, enterprise giants and everything in between, Terry brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise to help operationalize and scale Zonar’s growing partner ecosystem. As Senior Director of Channel Sales, he and his team aim to expand on Zonar’s history of technological innovation by building a curated network of diversified, value-added solutions with customer-centric, innovative strategic technology partners. Terry’s team focuses on identifying market trends and securing the necessary partnerships to lead our customers safely down the road to success.

Previous articleForced Innovation, Accessibility & Virtual Conferences
Next articleSchool Bus Wi-Fi Does More Than Connecting Students to Virtual Classes

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E24) Informed, Educated & Prepared: Iowa District Ready to Run School Buses

The STN team discusses the ever-changing landscape that the coronavirus presents to student transporters, including the delivery of masks by the federal government, a...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E23) Buses Supporting Education: Transportation Director Outlines School Year Plan

Student transporters are doing their best to keep up service and provide educational access amid barriers such as COVID-19, inclement weather like the recent...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E22) Weathering the Storms: School Bus Operations Commence Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, student transportation staff struggle with uncertainty on how to safely perform their roles and express concerns over job...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E21) School Bus Industry Adapts: Transportation Director Talks COVID-19 Challenges, Opportunities

COVID-19 necessitates continual adjustments as students returning to school contract the virus and decreasing state budgets leave less funding for new buses. But there’s...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E20) Transportation During COVID-19: Getting South Carolina School Buses Ready to Roll

Conditions for reopening schools, leveraging technology for student safety and education, hand sanitizer on the bus—get the latest on these topics and more on...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E19) COVID-19 & School Bus Driver Retention: Getting Back to School & Work Requires Care

As the discussion on whether schools should reopen to in-person instruction continues, learn about what the Republican proposal for COVID-19 federal funding and unemployment...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus?
137 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.