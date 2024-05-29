(Free Webinar) School Bus E-Rate 101

Are you grappling with the intricacies of getting and using E-Rate funding? You’re not alone. As school districts continue adding new connected technologies to improve education, safety, and efficiency, E-Rate stands as a pivotal financial resource the process is understood and deadlines are met.

Tune into this webinar if you’re a transportation director, district administrator, or an IT or finance staffer in a school district. We’re going to discuss:

Eligible services within the E-Rate program

How to navigate processes and timelines to meet critical deadlines

Solutions to common challenges surrounding E-Rate

Potential benefits of school bus Wi-Fi for your school district

Speakers:

Ben Moebes

Director of Public Sector Sales

Cradlepoint, a division of Ericsson

Moebes currently leads a sales team that brings 5G connectivity to the Public Sector at Cradlepoint, He is an award-winning leader with a track record of successes in leading the continued growth of IT sales organizations such as Versa, Aerohive and Ruckus Networks. His background includes breaking new ground in global markets resulting in record breaking revenue metrics and highly profitable new partnerships with major organizations.

Jim Kerr

Principal E-rate Consultant

KB & Associates, LLC

Jim Kerr’s technology and marketing experience spans more than 40 years. His skills and capabilities include project management in the area of voice/data communications systems design, selection, and implementation integration, as well as facilities and wiring design, systems integration, and financial analysis. He has placed particular emphasis over the last 25 years on the FCC’s E-rate program and the K-12 education vertical. Since 2009 Kerr has been the Principal Consultant/Owner of KB & Assoc. KB & Assoc. provides E-Rate marketing and consulting services as well as access to its E-Rate SaaS ErateProfitWorks, to Service Providers and Manufacturers. His clients were awarded over $300,000,000 in E-Rate applications in 2023.

Anna Hanson (Archer)

Sales Director

ByteSpeed Computers, LLC

In her current capacity as Sales Director, Hanson leads ByteSpeed’s sales, marketing, and solutions teams after her 11-year tenure as a Territory Manager. She is passionate about cultivating lasting relationships and partnerships that enrich ByteSpeed’s offerings, always with a focus on enhancing client, partner, and employee satisfaction. Hanson holds a profound enthusiasm for the beneficial influence of technology on people’s lives. She actively seeks opportunities to contribute to this evolution.

Hanson’s current passion project involves expanding esports in public high schools and colleges, as well as introducing flight simulation and drone racing programs to schools. She believes strongly in the profound opportunity that lies in leveraging esports as a dynamic gateway to engage students, in addition to introducing them to exciting career prospects within the aviation industry.