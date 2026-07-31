(Free Webinar) School Bus Rooftop Snow Removal: ROI Tools to Help Decide Which Method is Right for You

School bus rooftop snow and ice removal is about more than legal compliance, it’s about keeping students, drivers and the public safe while keeping transportation operations running on schedule.

Many school transportation departments recognize the benefits of automated rooftop snow removal. The challenge is justifying the investment.

Between labor costs, overtime, delayed routes, staffing shortages, employee safety and equipment utilization, the true cost of manual snow removal isn’t always easy to quantify.

In this webinar, Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite experts and a transportation customer break down the operational and financial costs of manual rooftop snow and ice removal and show you how to evaluate the return on investment of automation.

You’ll leave with practical ROI tools, real-world insights and the data you need to build a stronger business case for automated rooftop snow removal within your organization.

Brought to you by Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite



REGISTER BELOW:

Featured Transportation Director:

Daniel Boyea

Assistant Director of Transportation

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (RCS) Central School District, New York

A 25-year industry veteran, Daniel oversees operation and maintenance of a 53-bus fleet with a dedicated team of 60 transportation professionals. In previous roles, he maintained a fleet of 217 school buses and managed a team of 13 mechanics. Daniel has served as President of the Capital Chapter of the New York Head Mechanics Association for the past six years, training mechanics across the region. He’s a certified School Bus Driver Instructor and a 19-A Certified Examiner. Daniel has been featured twice in School Transportation News magazine, including as their Garage Star in August 2021.

More Speakers:

Fin Livingston

Director of Product Management for Exterior Solutions

Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite

Fin’s deep expertise in rooftop snow removal automation, fleet safety and operational productivity has helped customers for more than 30 years. He leads Rite-Hite’s development of solutions designed to improve safety and performance in transportation, logistics, and fleet and school bus operations. Fin entrusted his four children to school bus operators for the entirety of their education, giving him a profound personal appreciation for safe, reliable student transportation.

Mike Shelton

Business Development Manager for Exterior Solutions

Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite

Mike helps transportation and fleet operators get the most out of their equipment. With his passion for customer success and automated solutions, he collaborates with industry experts to take your snow removal capabilities further. Mike’s experience in industrial safety gives him opportunities to partner with customers to identify equipment, technology and data solutions to improve safety, productivity and operational efficiency.

Jackie Germer

Inside Sales Representative

Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite

Jackie helps school bus and truck fleet operators across North America improve winter safety, productivity and operational efficiency. For the past decade, she’s been a driving force in fostering the Scraper Systems customer network, working directly with transportation directors, fleet managers, contractors and operators to get their insights and advocate for solutions to their challenges. Jackie’s passion is born of the practical, on-the-ground considerations of Scraper Systems customers to improve safety, reduce labor demands and maintain winter readiness.