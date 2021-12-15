Tuesday, December 14, 2021
(SN Podcast E93) Struggles, Innovations & Community: A Look Back at Student Transportation in 2021

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 93

By Claudia Newton

Tony, Ryan and Taylor take a look back at an eventful 2021 in which districts continued to serve students in the midst of COVID-19 uncertainties, staff shortages, supply chain delays and more.

STN resumed its three in-person conferences this year, where attendees engaged in thought-provoking conversations on everything from leadership and workplace culture to clean school bus implementation.

Read more at stnonline.com and learn more about our 2022 events at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

