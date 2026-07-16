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(STN Podcast E315) Onsite at STN EXPO West, Pt. 2: Oregon District Tackles Driver Shortages, Student Behavior

Plus, Driver Coaching, Energy Choices & Radio Mounts (School Transportation Nation podcast episode 315)

By Claudia Newton

Nicole Wheeldon, North American general manager of buses for Cummins, and Matt McGinn, senior director of e-mobility sales for Accelera by Cummins, examine exciting product innovations and meeting customer needs amid school bus energy options, rising costs and tightened budgets.

Enterprise Account Manager Chase Cloyd shares how Netradyne’s AI-driven cameras and technology take a proactive approach to school bus driver coaching, safety around the bus and incident review.

Co-founder Michael Tinter reviews how the universal, easily installed Magnetic Mic radio mounts, which got their start in law enforcement applications, can help reduce school bus driver distractions and equipment damage while increasing student safety.

Multiple industry studies reveal that driver shortages and student behavior are top concerns for student transporters. Sam Freshner, dean of transportation for North Clackamas School District in Oregon, explains how a unique pilot program supports effective student discipline and enhances school bus driver retention.

Read more STN EXPO West coverage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



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