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(STN Podcast E316) Recap STN EXPO West: Harmonicas, Great Gatsby & Transportation Teambuilding

School Transportation Nation – Episode 316

By Claudia Newton

Tony, Ryan and Taylor go over the highlights from STN EXPO West last week which focused on not only skills, technology and training but also teambuilding, workplace culture and making emotional connections.

Highlights included focused inspection and special needs trainings, a musical keynote, Great Gatsby and Alice in Wonderland themed networking events, multiple awards given, a Mr. Bus Driver appearance, a military leadership panel, the Green Bus Summit and Bus Technology Summit, an AI track, and the Pete & Dick Show.

Read more STN EXPO West coverage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from School Radio.


Message from IC Bus. 

 

 

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