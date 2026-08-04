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(STN Podcast E318) Trying to Make A Difference: 40 Years of Service & Leadership Honored

School Transportation Nation – Episode 318

By Claudia Newton

We discuss the postponement of the New York state electric mandate, feedback on the annual NASDPTS illegal passing survey, the impact of Daylight Savings Time conversations on students, and accolades for former STN Transportation Director of the Year Teresa Fleming of the School District of Philadelphia at Zum’s Mobility Summit.

See how mentorship and teamwork star in the noteworthy career of Sandy Dillman, a longtime school transportation director and certified driver trainer who was named the 2026 Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence winner at STN EXPO West last month.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



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