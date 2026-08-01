New Jersey Teen Charged After Displaying Handgun on School Bus

Police charged a 14-year-old New Jersey boy after he allegedly displayed a handgun to other students while riding home on a school bus. The investigation also led to charges against John Mutcherson, a man accused of failing to properly secure the firearm.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department said in a statement that officers received a report on July 29 that a student brandished a handgun while traveling home on a school bus. Officers and detectives immediately launched an investigation, identifying the suspect as a 14-year-old resident of Mays Landing.

The juvenile was arrested and lodged at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a firearm on school property, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree possession of a firearm by a minor and fourth-degree juvenile possession of handgun ammunition, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the school district involved or disclose how many students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Police also did not report any injuries.

According to the police department, investigators determined the handgun had not been properly secured inside the residence where it was kept.

As a result, investigators charged Mutcherson, 39, with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by allowing access to a loaded firearm, fourth-degree tampering with evidence and a disorderly persons offense alleging minor access to a loaded firearm.

Mutcherson was released on a summons pending further court proceedings. Police did not specify the relationship between Mutcherson and the juvenile. Following the investigation, all firearms located inside the residence were turned over to police and secured, according to the department.

The incident highlights the importance of securely storing firearms to prevent unauthorized access by minors. New Jersey law provides criminal penalties in certain circumstances when children gain access to loaded firearms that have not been properly secured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not announced whether additional charges are expected or whether any school disciplinary actions have been taken in connection with the incident. Because the suspect is a juvenile, police did not release his name.

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