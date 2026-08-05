Ohio State Highway Patrol Urges Motorists to Prioritize School Bus Safety

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reminding motorists to obey school bus traffic laws and avoid distractions as approximately 800,000 students who use school transportation daily prepare to return to classrooms across the state, many returning as early as next week.

The patrol’s back-to-school safety message emphasizes that motorists, school districts and transportation personnel all play a role in protecting students. The agency is also reminding districts to keep school bus inspections current before vehicles begin transporting children.

“Every student in Ohio deserves a safe ride to and from school, and that safety is a responsibility all drivers share,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. “As summer ends, and school buses get back out on the road, I encourage all drivers to stay alert, eliminate distractions and follow the posted speed limit.”

Ohio has recorded 7,179 traffic crashes involving school buses since 2021, according to OSHP. Six of those crashes were fatal, with one of those being a school-aged student.

That student was 11-year-old Aiden Clark, who was killed in a Northwestern Local Schools bus crash near Springfield on Aug. 22, 2023, the district’s first day of classes. The bus was transporting 52 students west on State Route 41 when an eastbound minivan crossed the center line, according to investigators.

The bus driver swerved in an attempt to avoid the minivan, but the vehicles collided and the bus overturned. Clark was ejected and died at the scene. Twenty-three other students were injured, including one who was initially reported in serious condition. The crash marked Ohio’s first on-board school bus passenger fatality since 2010.

The minivan driver, Hermanio Joseph, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide and sentenced to nine to 13 and half years in prison.

Following the crash, DeWine created the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group to examine seat belts and other student transportation safety issues. The group later issued 17 recommendations addressing areas that included driver training, bus maintenance, and community education.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said motorists should review the state’s requirements for approaching stopped school buses, particularly as buses return to regular routes, and more students gather near roadways at bus stops to board or exit.

When a school bus stops with its red warning lights flashing and stop arm extended, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop at least 10 feet away on two-lane roads and roads containing a center turn lane.

On roads with four or more lanes and divided highways, only motorists traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers approaching from the opposite direction may proceed cautiously. Motorists required to stop must remain stationary until the bus moves again or its driver signals that they may proceed.

The agency’s school bus safety efforts also include vehicle inspections intended to identify mechanical problems before buses leave transportation facilities.

The patrol’s Licensing and Commercial Standards section conducted 39,488 school bus inspections in 2025. Although Ohio law requires school transportation vehicles to receive one inspection annually, the patrol performs a second inspection.

“Our highest priority is the safety of Ohio’s children, which is why our inspection process begins long before they step foot in the classroom,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones said in the release.

According to the agency, the inspections allow personnel to identify and correct mechanical issues before they create a potential safety risk for students or other road users. The process is intended to confirm that school buses are functioning properly before they begin operating on the road.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to safely dial #677 to report reckless or impaired motorists and suspected drug activity.

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