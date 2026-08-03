Pennsylvania School Bus Aide Charged with Indecent Assault of Student

A school bus aide in Pennsylvania has been arrested and accused of repeatedly touching a 14-year-old student with special needs while she was being transported to a summer education program.

According to a statement by the Bensalem Township Police Department, Ali Khan, 62, was charged with third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors, as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Police said the investigation began July 30 after the parents of a Bensalem High School student contacted authorities about an incident involving their daughter and Khan earlier that day.

Investigators allege that Khan allegedly touched the student inappropriately on numerous occasions July 29 and 30 while the school bus was traveling to Bensalem High School’s extended school year program. Such programs generally provide educational services during school breaks to eligible students.

Police obtained surveillance footage from inside the school bus as part of the investigation. According to the department’s statement, the video showed Khan directing the student to sit in a particular seat.

Once the student was seated, Khan allegedly draped his body across her while securing her seat belt and touched her inappropriately for an extended period, police said. Investigators alleged that he continued rubbing the student’s leg and inner thigh after fastening the seat belt.

The footage reportedly showed the student trying to close her legs and place her hands in her lap. Police alleged Khan pulled her legs apart and continued touching her despite those efforts.

Khan was also holding a cellphone in his other hand and appeared to record videos and take photographs of the student during the encounter, investigators said. The bus surveillance footage also allegedly showed Khan place a hand inside his pants and touch himself.

Police did not disclose whether other students or adults were on board the bus during the alleged incidents. The department also did not say whether any images or recordings were recovered from Khan’s cellphone.

Khan was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, who set bail at 10 percent of $500,000. Khan was then remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

In an Aug. 3 statement, Bensalem Township School District Interim Superintendent Victoria Velazquez identified Khan as a district support staff employee. She said district officials received the allegations July 30 and immediately activated established incident-response procedures and began an administrative investigation.

Khan was removed from service and the district immediately after officials learned of the allegations, pending the outcomes of the criminal and administrative investigations, according to the statement.

Velazquez said the district cannot comment on the specific allegations or discuss personnel matters because the criminal investigation remains active. The district is cooperating with Bensalem police and will continue its administrative review in accordance with applicable law, board policy and district procedures.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” Velazquez said. “Whenever concerns involving student safety are brought to our attention, we act immediately to protect students, support families, and cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Police praised the student for reporting the alleged conduct and thanked the district for assisting with the investigation.

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