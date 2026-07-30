School Bus Driver Shortages Create Wider Consequences for Students

As school districts prepare for the 2026-2027 academic year, persistent school bus driver shortages are prompting transportation departments to expand recruitment efforts while families face the possibility of canceled routes, longer rides and interruptions to students’ education.

School buses remain a primary means of transportation for millions of children. The National Center for Education Statistics reported that school bus transportation was available at 87 percent of public school districts. On average, school districts reported that 40 percent of their students traveled by school bus on a typical day.

When there are not enough drivers to operate every route, districts may consolidate routes, adjust pickup times, or ask existing drivers to complete additional runs. Those changes can lead to earlier mornings, longer trips and delayed arrivals for students. If a route is canceled entirely, families without flexible work schedules or access to another vehicle may struggle to get their children to school.

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland said it began the 2025-2026 school year with open routes because of a school bus driver shortage. Although the district expected every route to be covered, it warned families to prepare for longer travel times, transportation delays and schedule adjustments.

To help families manage anticipated delays, the district launched a portal identifying open routes and schools where transportation delays were expected. It also continued using a bus-tracking app that provides estimated arrival alerts while increasing customer-service staffing and expanding contracted transportation services.

Reliable transportation can play an important role in attendance. A peer-reviewed study published in Education Finance and Policy examined student data and transportation policies from Michigan’s 50 largest school districts. The study found that eligibility for school-provided transportation increased attendance and reduced chronic absenteeism, with the strongest effects among economically disadvantaged students.

The U.S. departments of Education and Transportation have also identified safe, accessible and reliable transportation as a strategy for reducing chronic absenteeism.

Recruiting enough drivers, however, remains difficult. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, school bus drivers held approximately 387,300 jobs in 2024, with a median annual wage of $47,040. Part-time work is common, and drivers’ hours are often limited because they typically work only when school is in session. Those scheduling conditions may affect the pool of applicants available to districts.

Some districts are using hands-on events to make the job more approachable for prospective applicants.

Wentzville School District in Missouri held “Drive the Bus” recruitment events every Monday and Tuesday throughout July. Interested participants could operate a bus, submit an application, and complete an on-the-spot interview. The district also promoted transportation aide positions and district-paid employee benefits.

Forest Hills School District in Ohio held a similar event July 25. Participants with valid driver’s licenses could operate a school bus under the supervision of an experienced driver without already possessing a commercial driver’s license. The district said paid CDL training was available to accepted applicants.

By allowing community members to experience the driver’s seat before applying, districts hope to reduce anxiety about operating a large vehicle and introduce candidates to the responsibilities of transporting students.

For children who rely on the school bus, the success of those efforts can determine more than whether a vehicle arrives. Consistent staffing helps protect students’ access to class, predictable daily routines, and the educational opportunities that begin after they reach school.

Related: Go Riteway Hosts ‘Drive the Bus’ Events Amid Wisconsin Driver Shortage

Related: Florida School District to Host Transportation Hiring Event

Related: Driver Shortage Could Lead to Bus Route Disruptions, District Warns

Related: (Free Webinar) Short-Staffed and on Schedule: Tackling the Student Transportation Driver Shortage