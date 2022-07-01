First Student’s New Look

This content is brought to you by First Student.

First Student, the leader in student transportation, is proud to unveil a bold new logo that reflects a more modern look and represents the route that connects First Student to our communities.

“Our new logo is inspired by the passion we bring to each school day as the leading provider of student transportation,” said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. “First Student is growing and evolving. It is an exciting time for our company, and our new branding reflects who we are today and where we are headed in the future. We are proud to be a vital connection for students to education, ensuring our buses are welcoming and trusted places where they feel comfortable and secure, so they are ready to start their day with an exceptional experience and achieve their full potential.”

First Student also updated their mission statement. “Provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school, so when students arrive, they’ve started their day with an exceptional experience and are ready to achieve their full potential,” is a carefully crafted promise to be a vital connection for students to education, ensuring their buses are welcoming and trusted places where they feel comfortable and secure.

Millions of families across North America rely on First Student each school day. A team of more than 48,000 employees, which includes expertly-trained drivers, monitors, dispatchers and maintenance technicians, comes together to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to and from school.

In recent years, the company has introduced new cutting-edge technologies, including a bus-tracking app and driver tablets. First Student is actively pursuing the electrification of tens of thousands of vehicles in its fleet, making it the largest operator of zero-emission school buses in North America. All these efforts help to ensure school buses remain the safest way for students to get to and from school.

First Student is the most chosen student transportation provider in the world. School districts have partnered with First Student for more than a century, leveraging the company’s scale and experience for tailored transportation solutions that meet the evolving needs of students and their families.

