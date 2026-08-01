Norman Public Schools Has All the “Finders” + One Critical Transportation Partner

A driver suffered a medical emergency while transporting students and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The situation could have caused major disruptions and delays.

Not so for Norman Public Schools (Okla.) students and transportation officials. The transportation team was able to act immediately. Using Transfinder’s technology, staff reassigned student stops to another driver and seamlessly updated routing information in real time. The replacement driver picked up the students and completed the route with only a minimal delay.

“We got them home on time,” recalled David Chandler, assistant director of transportation at the Oklahoma school district. “They were maybe three minutes late getting home.”

Chander said Transfinder’s suite of solutions helped the district adjust to a real-world emergency in real-time, demonstrating the value of having technology that can adapt in seconds.

That ability to respond quickly has become increasingly important in an era when transportation departments must do more with fewer resources. Technology also helps make substitute drivers more successful, especially when they are covering unfamiliar routes.

Chandler there’s a simple way to describe the district’s relationship with Transfinder.

“We have all the finders,” he says with a laugh.

It’s a phrase that has become something of a running joke within the department, but it also reflects how deeply Transfinder’s technology has become integrated into every aspect of Norman Public Schools’ transportation operation. From routing and maintenance to driver workflows and parent communication, Chandler and his team rely on a comprehensive suite of Transfinder solutions to keep thousands of students moving safely and efficiently every day.

Norman Public Schools is no small operation. The district operates about 105 buses, runs nearly 80 routes and transports between 6,000 and 7,000 students daily. As one of Oklahoma’s largest school districts, the transportation team faces the same challenges confronting school systems nationwide: driver shortages, route efficiency, communication demands, safety concerns and the constant need to adapt to unexpected situations.

Transfinder has been a critical partner to help the district meet those challenges. For Norman Public Schools, Transfinder is much more than a software provider.

Norman Public Schools has Transfinder’s award-winning Routefinder PLUS, parent app Stopfinder, driver app Wayfinder, field trip management tool Tripfinder, fleet maintenance and inventory management solution Servicefinder, Infofinder i for school bus stop information and Viewfinder, which gives authorized district officials critical transportation information.

“We’ve integrated all of the products of Transfinder into our transportation department,” he said.

When Chandler arrived at Norman Public Schools four years ago, many drivers still relied on paper route sheets. Today, Wayfinder’s turn-by-turn navigation helps drivers confidently navigate routes while ensuring they follow the district’s carefully designed transportation plans. Drivers who were initially hesitant about new technology quickly became supporters once they experienced the benefits firsthand.

“We were able to let them see and test it out,” Chandler says. Drivers soon discovered that the tablets provided clear directions and simplified route coverage for substitutes.

“I just put the tablet on the route, turn the speakers up, and it tells me turn by turn,” Chandler said.

Beyond routing, Servicefinder has helped to modernize vehicle maintenance and repair tracking. The platform enables mechanics, supervisors and administrators to work from the same information, creating greater visibility throughout the maintenance process. Repairs can be assigned, tracked and documented in one system while costs are monitored along the way.

Chandler was a strong advocate for bringing maintenance operations back under the Transfinder umbrella.

“I love everything under one umbrella,” he says.

Even technicians who were initially reluctant to adopt the system have become champions after seeing the platform’s improvements and capabilities.

Meanwhile, Stopfinder has transformed communication with families. Parents can receive transportation information, monitor bus activity and communicate directly with the transportation department. Norman has aggressively promoted the platform through QR codes, district communications and outreach efforts to ensure families understand the value of staying connected.

Parents have embraced the technology, even using it to notify transportation staff when their child won’t be riding.

“They can message us through Stopfinder, and it comes straight to us,” Chandler explains.

Yet despite the technology, Chandler says one factor consistently sets Transfinder apart: customer service.

Whether his team has questions, needs training or encounters a challenge, Transfinder’s support team is readily available. Chandler credits the company’s willingness to jump on calls, conduct virtual meetings and walk users through issues step by step as a major reason for the partnership’s success.

“The customer service has been paramount. It’s been top notch,” Chandler says. “They’re answering our questions. They’ll say, ‘Let’s jump on a Zoom call.’ They’ll walk you step by step. That’s what we really love.”

For a transportation department responsible for safely serving thousands of students every day, that level of support matters.

After seeing how the solutions work together across routing, navigation, maintenance, inspections and parent communications, Chandler has become one of Transfinder’s strongest advocates.

“I’m really impressed with all of their products,” he says. “I really like all the products that Transfinder has.”

And in Norman Public Schools, having “all the finders” means having the tools, partnership and support needed to keep transportation running smoothly, no matter what challenges come down the road.

Why Transfinder Is a Critical Partner to Norman Public Schools

All-in-One Transportation Solution

“We have all the finders.” Norman relies on Transfinder across routing, maintenance, inspections, navigation and communications.

“We have all the finders.” Norman relies on Transfinder across routing, maintenance, inspections, navigation and communications. Ready for Any Challenge

When emergencies happen, Transfinder helps staff reroute students and keep service running with minimal disruption.

When emergencies happen, Transfinder helps staff reroute students and keep service running with minimal disruption. Drivers Go with Confidence

Turn-by-turn navigation helps both regular and substitute drivers stay on route and on schedule.

Turn-by-turn navigation helps both regular and substitute drivers stay on route and on schedule. Smarter Fleet Management

Servicefinder gives the team real-time visibility into repairs, maintenance and costs.

Servicefinder gives the team real-time visibility into repairs, maintenance and costs. Support That Sets the Standard

Top-notch customer service, hands-on training and responsive support make Transfinder a true partner.

Top-notch customer service, hands-on training and responsive support make Transfinder a true partner. Better Connections with Parents

Stopfinder keeps families informed and provides direct communication with transportation staff.

To learn more about the STN Expo 2026 Innovation Choice Awards: award-winning Best Hardware, Best Software, Best Safety Technology, and Best Green Technology leveraged by Norman Public Schools, visit www.transfinder.com, email solutions@transfinder.com or call 800-373-3609.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.