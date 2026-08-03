Industry Ascension

To little fanfare earlier this year, Summit School Services became the rebranded name of the company that operates Durham School Services, Petermann Bus, Stock Transportation and other local student transportation brands across North America. The head of the school bus contractor group says the new identity is designed to better reflect its focus on operational consistency, safety, accountability and long-term partnerships with school districts.

School Transportation News spoke with Tim Wertner, CEO of Summit School Services, about what prompted the rebrand following the company’s acquisition last July by Mobico Group, how customers have responded, ongoing investments in technology and operations, and how the company is navigating rising costs, alternative fuels, driver labor pressures and evolving transportation models.

STN: What necessitated the name/branding change?

Wertner: The transition to Summit School Services reflects the evolution of our organization and a more focused approach to serving school districts and communities.

The Summit name represents our commitment to reaching the highest standard in student transportation through operational excellence, accountability and continuous improvement. As our organization has grown, we saw an opportunity to create greater alignment across our operating companies. We felt it was necessary to define that and reinforce the values that matter most to our customers: Safety, reliability and long-term partnership.

While the name is new, the foundation of our business remains the same. The local teams, relationships and service our customers depend on every day are unchanged. What Summit School Services brings is greater consistency, stronger operational support, investment in people, fleet, and technology, and a shared commitment to delivering dependable transportation outcomes for the communities we serve.

In short, our rebrand reflects a clearer expression of how we intend to serve our customers and how we will continue raising the standard for student transportation.

STN: What new updates can you share since the introduction of Summit School Services?

Wertner: Most recently, we unveiled the next phase of our new identity, our mission, vision and values. These were introduced in late spring, and we are proud to carry them with us on our new climb up. I encourage you to take a look at the introductory video we shared on our LinkedIn page as it provides a clear visual representation and explanation of our commitments going forward for both Summit and our local operating brands, which I think is probably one of the most important distinctions to make.

In short, Summit has introduced greater consistency in operational standards, accountability and support across our organization. Our overarching role is to equip

our local operating brands (such as Durham School Services, Petermann Bus, and Stock Transportation) with the tools, technology and resources they need to deliver on their commitment to providing safe, reliable transportation for the communities they serve.

STN: How about developments related to operations? What can we expect in the near future from Summit and its operating brands?

Wertner: Since introducing Summit School Services, our focus has been on building the systems, standards and infrastructure that help our operating brands deliver

an even higher level of service.

Over the next 12 months, we plan to invest more than $5 million across our organization to strengthen technology, fleet capabilities and operational support. One example is the rollout of new GPS technology across our fleet, a multi-year initiative that will enhance

visibility, efficiency and service reliability. Today, 92 percent of our operating locations utilize route optimization technology, helping improve on-time performance and operational efficiency across our network.

Safety continues to be at the center of everything we do. Our buses are equipped with smart camera technology, and drivers complete comprehensive daily vehicle inspections that include more than 60 safety checkpoints before a bus goes into service.

We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, but we’re just getting started. These investments are laying the foundation for continued innovation, stronger performance and an even better experience for our school district partners, students and families.

STN: What have customer reactions been so far? Any new business development?

Wertner: Customer feedback has been very encouraging. The most common questions we receive are whether the Summit transition will affect local operations, contracts, or day-to-day service. Our answer is simple: No.

What we’ve found is that customers value the local relationships they’ve built over time, and they want reassurance that those relationships will remain intact. They also want to understand what benefits Summit brings. That’s where the conversation becomes exciting.

Our local operating brands remain unchanged and continue to serve their communities under the trusted brands customers know today. The same local teams, routes and service commitments remain in place. Summit’s role is to strengthen those operations, not replace them.

For school districts, that means the benefits of a strong national platform combined with the responsiveness of a local partner. They gain greater operational consistency, proven safety standards, financial stability, transparent communication, and access to resources that help drive continuous improvement.

From a business development perspective, the Summit School Services brand has helped us tell a clearer story about who we are and how we operate. Prospective customers increasingly recognize the value of a model that combines local expertise with the scale,

resources, and operational discipline needed to deliver reliable transportation services over the long term.

STN: Two years ago, you told us electric school bus purchase cost was the biggest challenge to adoption. Cost has only increased but so have the purchase costs of diesel and gasoline, and those respective fuel prices have risen, too. What is Summit’s perspective on the current business case for electric school buses, especially with the Clean School Bus Program returning? Other fuels such as propane and renewable diesel?

Wertner: Two years ago, upfront purchase cost was the primary challenge to electric school bus adoption, and that remains a significant consideration today. While diesel and gasoline bus costs and fuel prices have also increased, electric buses still require a higher initial investment and supporting charging infrastructure.

That said, the business case has evolved. Electric school buses are viewed through a broader lens that includes total cost of ownership, route profile, infrastructure readiness, maintenance, energy costs, and available funding programs.

The return of the EPA Clean School Bus Program and other state programs are important because programs like this help bridge the upfront cost gap and expand deployment opportunities where the operational fit is strong.

We also believe the industry will continue to utilize multiple technologies. Electric buses are a strong solution in the right operating environment, while fuels such as propane and renewable diesel can also play an important role depending on fleet needs, infrastructure

availability and regional conditions.

Ultimately, our focus is deploying the right technology for the right application while maintaining safe, reliable and cost-effective transportation for students.

STN: Labor costs also continue to rise, and Summit, like its competitors, remain pressured by driver union strikes or the threat of them. How does Summit navigate this ongoing environment amid rising capital and operational costs that can conflict with decreasing school district budgets?

Wertner: The rising operational costs coupled with decreasing school district budgets have definitely been a difficult challenge that we’ve been trying to navigate with our customers during contract negotiations. We’ve had to really take a step back to look at our transportation plans holistically while also drilling down to the details to identify new

ways we can address operational costs without compromising on safety and quality. Looking for efficiencies in both routing and vehicle types so that bus size matches ridership levels is one example, as well as building in protection for driver wages in the contract and having districts provide fuel can also help reduce pressures on cost.

Conversations with customers regarding investment in driver wages are generally easier to have as there is a mutual understanding and respect for the important role drivers play in having safe and dependable service. However, with the additional pressures of insurance and new vehicle costs, tariffs, inflation, and more that have arisen since the initial wage pressure began, the pressure on both contractors and customers have increased again, this time even more significantly.

We continue to work diligently, creatively and collaboratively with our customers to resourcefully maneuver through and address these challenges the best we can while maintaining the same level of service excellence.

STN: Meanwhile, alternative student transportation models and options only expand, yet Summit to date has not entered this submarket. Why is this?

Wertner: Alternative transportation is not a separate conversation from student transportation anymore; it’s increasingly part of the overall mobility solution districts need and a submarket we are currently involved in and continue to pursue and expand on based on the needs of our customers.

Alternative transportation is a highly specialized, evolving submarket that requires much more detailed considerations, comprehensive planning and thoughtful execution. With this in mind, we’ve taken a conservative but deliberate approach to engage in this submarket

based on our customers’ needs. By growing conservatively and in step with customer demand, we can refine our approach, continue to build and strengthen expertise, and deliver strong, long-term outcomes for customers, students and the communities we serve.

Our focus remains on providing high-quality service and our involvement in alternative transportation will continue to expand accordingly guided by need, informed by experience, and grounded in our commitment to delivering exceptional service.

STN: Do you have anything else you’d like to share?

Wertner: I’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about Summit School Services to visit our newly launched website at summitllc.com. The site provides a comprehensive overview of our organization, our operating model, the services we provide, and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable transportation for school districts and communities across North America.

This is truly an exciting time for Summit. Over the past year, we’ve focused on strengthening our organization through investments in technology, operational excellence, safety standards, and support for our local operating companies.

We’re proud of the progress we’ve made, and we’re even more excited about what’s ahead. We look forward to continuing to partner with school districts, families, and communities as we work to raise the standard in student transportation. For the latest company news and updates, we also invite people to connect with Summit and our operating brands on LinkedIn. We have plenty of peaks to reach on this new climb of ours, so we hope you’ll continue to follow along.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the July 2026 issue of School Transportation News.

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