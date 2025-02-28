8 Must-Know Tips for Bus Camera System Installations

School was scheduled to start in two weeks. Yet, installation of the district’s new bus camera systems was delayed. As anxiety grew, so did the questions: Why the delay? Where were the buses? How quickly can the issues be resolved? The district raced to find answers.

While planning your installations, consider these eight tips to facilitate efficiency and help you stay on budget:

1. Hold Up-front Meetings

The more details you cover with stakeholders, the better. Organize meetings before installation begins to establish deadlines, review system requirements and settings, assign duties and expectations, examine shipping schedules, and discuss the approval process. Also, anticipate potential delays that could impact completion. Figure them into your timetable to ease deadline pressure.

2. Check State Regulations

Rules for bus safety solutions vary by state and may impact your hardware orders and installations. For example, some states require that cameras be recessed. Other states prohibit windshield-mount cameras but permit pedestal-mount models. Know the laws before you order to optimize expenses.

3. Confirm Bus Availability

Will your installer have access to the number of buses promised and at the right location(s)? Missing buses or incorrect addresses can result in lengthy delays and wasted time and money.

4. Set Up a Preview

Request the installation of one system on a vehicle. Assess the results with your installer to fine-tune the camera views, test DVR settings and identify potential barriers. Once you approve the setup, your installer can apply the same specs to the remaining installations to save time.

5. Be Available During Installations

Avoid costly do-overs by being present during installations. Should issues arise, you’ll be the first to know, enabling you to address questions quickly or make calls to find answers.

6. Require Sign-off Sheets

Have installers sign completion forms prior to receiving payment. A sign-off sheet after every installation helps ensure completion, accuracy and quality workmanship by the installer.

7. Request a Guarantee

If installation-related problems arise, you’ll want reassurance that they will be fixed at no charge. Ask your installer for a guarantee lasting a year or longer. When purchasing hardware, buy from a reputable vendor, like REI, with speedy turnaround on parts. In the unlikely event you receive a defective product, a replacement is sent within two business days.

8. Ask For 24/7/365 Support

When questions arise, installers need answers fast. Live, in-house Support can help prevent downtime. Let’s say your installer wants to confirm your REI camera system is operating correctly. You could call REI Support at any hour for troubleshooting assistance.

