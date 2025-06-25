Automate to Elevate Safety & Fleet Management

As 9-year-old Luke sat idly on the school bus to his after-school activity, anger swelled in a seat not far away. The animosity soon boiled over, initiating a loud and intense struggle between Luke and an older student.

Hearing the altercation, the driver immediately tapped her event marker, triggering automated actions from her contractor’s fleet management software. These actions would ultimately help the bus contractor resolve Luke’s event within minutes.

What actions were triggered? How did they facilitate a speedy resolution?

For answers, let’s look at ARMOR™ Software Suite, the contractor’s wireless, cloud-based fleet management tool, and the integrated REI surveillance system.* While the suite offers many automated features, the two triggered by the event marker involved event alerts and video downloading.

Automated Event Alerts

Seconds after the event marker’s activation, ARMOR auto-generated an alert and sent it to the contractor’s cellphone. Anxious about the alert, the contractor accessed ARMOR’s live look-in feature to assess the situation.*

The real-time, high-definition view from the onboard camera system revealed the irate older student standing over a much smaller Luke. While the incident appeared to have ended, Luke still cowered as if injured. The contractor immediately called the driver’s two-way radio to notify her about Luke’s condition, then returned to ARMOR to watch video of the entire incident.

Automated Video Downloads

Because ARMOR was configured to auto-download all event videos from vehicle DVRs, the contractor didn’t have to wait long to view it. What’s more, the video included padding and showed all actions before and after the altercation.

Within minutes of its occurrence, the contractor obtained full event details. A misunderstanding between Luke and the older student resulted in repeated punches to Luke’s head, leaving him dazed and sore. Because of ARMOR’s automation and its ability to produce video quickly, the suite saved the contractor hours of research. More importantly, it showed the hits sustained by Luke, prompting an urgent concussion assessment.

Think how these automated tools would benefit your operation. Would your team like to forget about hard drive retrieval? Be more proactive in minimizing bullying?

How would they react to even more automated features, such as:

Diagnostic warnings/updates about engines and REI surveillance systems*

Daily activity reports about vehicles

Status notifications about vehicle features/operations

Stop-arm violation alerts*

Discover how ARMOR’s automated capabilities can enhance fleet safety, increase efficiency and reduce stress on your team. Visit radioeng.com to learn more, watch a demo or contact us.

*Requires additional hardware and/or specific cellular service plans. Ask for details.



The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.