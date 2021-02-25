busHive Integrated Solutions Assist Wisconsin School Bus Contractor

Kobussen Buses reaps numerous operational benefits by using integrated solutions from busHive to help run its operations in Wisconsin.

The contractor runs 900 vehicles that provide routes, field trips and charter services for 22 school districts across the state. It has been using busHive since 2011.

Vice President Dan Kobussen explained that the medium and small districts fully utilize the busHive trip request system. Kobussen related that he previously had districts calling in to request trips at 3 p.m. when teachers got off work. However, that was when Kobussen staff were busy with bus routes. Now with busHive, trips can be requested at any time and school staff have insight into the timeline and approval process.

For districts that are larger or tend to stick with their internal procedures, Kobussen staff take down trip details and enter them into busHive. However a trip is booked, a Kobussen dispatcher can see a list of trips and then assign them to drivers.

Another busHive feature allows the trip’s start and destination points to be plugged into Google Maps with the push of a button so directions can be quickly assessed.

Once the trip is completed, the driver reports back with his or mileage. busHive is used to balance everything out and create the invoice for the district.

“We found that doing it all in one place, even if some of it is manual, makes it easier,” Kobussen related.

Besides facilitating field and athletic trips, busHive also enables streamlined payroll procedures. Routes are first built through a routing software to determine the mileage and hours. That data is then brought into busHive, which is Kobussen’s primary payroll management system. The information can then be easily fed through the connected Paycom system to pay drivers.

A key feature that has proven helpful is busHive’s integration with popular routing, mileage & mapping software PC Miler. This allows users to automate quoting processes by calculating commercial time & mileage for all field and athletic trip reservations, thus allowing Kobussen to quickly generate accurate quotes.

“It is nice that sales, dispatch, payroll, and invoicing are all integrated into one product,” Kobussen said.

He said that busHive saves time and work in this area by making it easy to determine where trips are going and what they are costing.

“We can even see conflicts or overlaps in pay where a driver could potentially be double paid for route and trip,” he noted.

Kobussen explained that his bus drivers tend to come up with their own directions because they know their local area so well. A new busHive driver portal in development would allow drivers to clock in and out via an app, as well as receive assignments and optional directions.

The company has seen the same downturn in business that many school bus contractors have due to COVID-19 school closures. However, Kobussen noted that bushive’s reporting allows him to ascertain costs for the previous school year’s trips, as well as assist with quotes and budgeting for when trips resume.

Reports are customizable and easy to pull based on destinations, mileage, costs, hours and more. The busHive team is also receptive to requested changes, Kobussen added.

“I think it’s a great product for what it does,” he summarized.

Learn more about busHive’s solutions and schedule a demo.