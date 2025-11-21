Capture Stop-Arm Violations the AI Way

Mary took pride in staying sharp behind the wheel, but her route change for the upcoming semester caused anxiety. She would have to face more stops, more students and heavier traffic. Her concern about protecting students from stop-arm violations grew by the day.

Fortunately, a decision by the district helped ease her worry. The district planned to install a powerful safety solution on every bus: REI’s AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera.

That news made Mary ecstatic. The solution would automatically detect and record violations, allowing her to devote her full attention to students as they board and exit.

To capture your district’s violations in the same manner, you need the following: an AI Stop-Arm Violation Camera; one or two license plate cameras; a sensor harness; an HD6 DVR; and the cloud-based, wireless ARMOR™ Software Suite for fleet management. Together, these products auto-capture both data and high-definition violation images. Here’s how:

The vision-based AI Camera sees a motorist enter its detection zone while the stop arm is extended and automatically marks the video on your DVR.

The marker then prompts ARMOR to download the violation video from your DVR.

ARMOR is also prompted to send event alerts to your team to initiate investigations.

The license plate camera(s) captures close-up images of the violator’s plate(s).

ARMOR stores all images and metadata for review and sharing shortly after the incident.

Ready for more good news? Updates to these REI® solutions boost safety and efficiency even more:

HD6 Series 12-Channel DVR – integrates with REI’s vision-based-AI HD6 ADAS System to record detected events for administration/law enforcement and support safe driving behaviors.

ARMOR Software Suite – new Application Programming Interface (API) enables partnerships with major routing providers, expanding fleet management capabilities from a single source.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.