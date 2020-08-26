School Bus Disinfectants, Sanitizers, and Antimicrobials … Oh My!!

Routine cleaning and disinfecting are crucial elements to sustaining a safe environment for school bus drivers, students and staff – but you already know this. What you may not already know is the difference between them. Now, more than ever, it’s important to understand the difference so that you can plan and implement necessary changes and apply products effectively.



This is going to be especially important for as long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly. Having an accurate understanding of the different characteristics of surface cleaning products can be the difference between a successful and unsuccessful school startup.

The information below applies only to products not used on people and focuses on surface treatments.

Antimicrobial Products are used to control microorganisms like algae, bacteria, fungi and, of course, viruses.

Surface Cleaning Products remove germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces or objects. A cleaning product can remove germs, but it doesn't necessarily disinfect (kill germs); a cleaning product only needs to be registered if it makes claims on their labeling (e.g. kills viruses).

Surface Disinfectant Products kill germs, but don't necessarily clean surfaces. They have a higher standard and have to pass more rigorous testing requirements.

Surface Sanitizing Products are the weakest of the bunch. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there are no sanitizer-only products with approved virus claims.

There are also products that share antimicrobial and disinfectant characteristics all in one. One example of this is AEGIS Antimicrobial Spray.

AEGIS is a safe and effective antimicrobial green technology that’s been proven to eliminate bacteria, viruses, mold and odors for more than 30 years. Used throughout hospitals and in the transit industry, the active ingredient in AEGIS forms a protective invisible barrier that can molecularly bond to surfaces upon application. This novel and effective annual treatment attacks bacteria and viruses so when they come in contact with AEGIS, they are microscopically impaled and destroyed, preventing them from multiplying.

This innovative treatment compliments your regular school cleaning and disinfecting procedures, adding an extra layer of protection to keep your transportation staff and students safe between cleanings.

Each product has important characteristics and different applications to ensure its efficacy. You must clean surfaces first, before disinfecting or using antimicrobials. Only after the surface is clean will a disinfectant or antimicrobial be effective. When evaluating cleaning products and protocols, think about a ‘whole bus solution’ that will eliminate or reduce the need for constant intervention by staff.

An example of a whole bus solution is pairing AEGIS with Active Air Purification.

Active Air Purification with RGF PHI technology sanitizes the air and surfaces while using safe levels of naturally occurring hydroperoxides. This effective technology kills 99% of germs, microbes, viruses and bacteria, both in the air and on surfaces. With millions of Active Air Purification systems in use around the globe in applications such as transit, rail and restaurants, this novel product is safe for all school bus passengers and causes no damage to interior surfaces.

Active Air Purification is effective against SARS, MERS and COVID viruses. When paired with AEGIS, not only are you ensuring you’re actively combating microbes in the air, but you’re also attacking, destroying and stopping them from multiplying on surfaces.

