Harnessing Technology to Make Student Transporters More Effective

We’re in the midst of a period of profound change for school bus transportation. Gone are the days of pushpins on a map, radio communication, video cameras and paper lists. Many aspects of transportation are being electrified and digitized. We now have electric school buses, apps for school bus tracking, digital route sheets on tablets and much more.

The school bus has transformed into one part of a large system of data capture, collation, and re-purposing. Data allows for faster change, including what data we look at and who we share it with. Technology and data have changed the approach to student transportation. Beyond the safe and efficient transport of students to and from school, districts must now provide transparency and visibility into their operations.

Since the 1980s, Edulog’s core mission has been to empower school districts to transport each child to and from school safely and efficiently. As both a software solutions company and a consultancy company, everything we do is connected to the purpose of building stronger transportation teams that are better able to adapt to and endure significant change.

Our holistic and integrated system enables and supports your team as they visualize and report on your transportation data, monitor and improve actual performance, and make data-driven logistics and financial decisions. Your team can plan, manage, communicate and analyze with ease.

Planning the Best Student Transportation Possible

It all starts with a routing and planning platform capable of tracking multiple aspects of your transportation data in one consolidated system. With driver shortages, rising costs and an ongoing pandemic, it is more important than ever that you’re able to do more with less and to show that your operations are lean and efficient.

Edulog’s routing system helps your team create what-if scenarios to stay prepared for alternating schedules, navigate shortages of resources, and quickly develop and implement options to respond to changing circumstances. It is all backed by more than 40 years of experience and the innovation that only Edulog can provide.

Managing for the Unexpected

Change is a constant factor in school transportation management. Weather, resource shortages, and mechanical issues can all disrupt the process. We need technology that helps us move beyond reacting to problems to avoiding them entirely.

For these reasons, Edulog has developed a solution that increases the accuracy of telematics reporting. Telematics (GPS/AVL) and routing are no longer separate entities. With the Edulog telematics system, users can view live GPS data or load AVL templates to compare planned and actual data in the same system and on the same screen.

Furthermore, Edulog’s Intelligent Substitution Detection and management of Effective Dates for student transportation allow districts to more accurately report their data without intervention from drivers or routers.

Great Communication Starts with Quality Data

Many parents are accustomed to using apps for ride-hailing or food delivery services and expect the same level of functionality and user convenience from a school bus notification app. Parents want to know more than the transportation schedule and the location of their child’s bus stop. They want to know which bus their student is riding, its most recent location and when it will arrive.

To publish this information to parents, your team’s data must now be accurate for each student and must reflect actual information, not just planned information. Great data is a necessity to deliver great service. No other solution on the market can provide transportation departments with the data quality needed to meet today’s transparency demands.

Parents want to know where the buses are right now — and we give you the key to doing just that, effortlessly, reliably and accurately.

With the Edulog app, parents can request new transportation for their children, provide feedback and suggestions, notify the department of changes to an address or school of attendance, and receive automatic notifications of their child’s new busing plan when it is approved.

Making Data-Driven Decisions

For those districts that need extra support in understanding their organization and data, Edulog Advisory Services will help you face the toughest challenges and plan for the road ahead. Our team has extensive experience in student transportation and is staffed with former district transportation directors and data analysts.

Work with us to identify opportunities for coronavirus financial relief, plan for school return, determine which riders require bus service and build effective transportation models for your district. Furthermore, our work doesn’t stop when the analysis is over. Our advisors can act as advocates for you when making major changes that require district approval.

Why Choose Edulog?

What makes the Edulog system so valuable to school districts like yours is that it supports all phases of transportation administration: planning, managing, communicating, reporting, decision-making and more.

This integration of all functions is crucial to ensuring that districts can meet the challenges facing them today: knowing what school buses are doing at all times, communicating that information to parents and schools and creating new transportation plans to accommodate changing circumstances.

Edulog (Education Logistics, Inc.) has long been recognized among school transportation officials as an innovative and effective provider of software and services that empower school districts to do more with less and to be nimble and smart in their planning.

Edulog has spent decades building up tools and expertise to solve complex — and often controversial — issues and provide the unbiased data needed to help districts meet the challenges they face.

Contact Edulog today to see how we can help you.