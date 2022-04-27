The Clean School Bus Program – Phase One

It’s an exciting time to be in the school bus industry. In the era of EV adoption, the possibilities are endless for fleets looking to drive the future. However, given that electric school buses cost 3–4x the amount of regular diesel buses, budgeting for them can also feel overwhelming at times – especially when looking for funding options.

Across the United States and Canada, several funding incentives are now available for districts adding electric buses to their fleets. One of the most exciting opportunities for U.S. districts is the Clean School Bus Program. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, this program will provide $5 billion over the next five years for the replacement of diesel buses with zero- and low-emission school buses.

Why Electric Buses?

We’ve all heard about the earth-saving benefits of electric vehicles. What we don’t hear about as often, however, is the effect that some older (pre-2010) diesel buses may have on our wellbeing. While newer school bus models meet the EPA’s stringent emission standards, many older models emit pollutants that can be harmful to our health.

For example, students are more susceptible to asthma and other respiratory illnesses caused by air pollution inside and near older buses. The Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley® is emissions-free, noise pollution-free and fossil fuel-free, keeping kids healthier and helping you save on operating costs – while also saving the planet.

The Rebate Program

The first portion of Clean School Bus Program funds will be available via rebate. According to the EPA, this option provides the quickest route to getting fleets the dollars they need. The application is only a page long, making the application process streamlined and efficient.

The Rebate Program will provide $500 million to fleets in need, half for zero-emission school buses and the other half for clean school buses. Fleets will be awarded funding through a lottery system, so all who submitted applications on time will be eligible for infrastructure and electric or clean school bus funds.

Per the Infrastructure Bill, the Rebate Program allows the EPA to prioritize school bus replacements in high-need school districts, tribal schools, rural and low-income areas or traditionally underserved communities. A higher cost-share may be awarded to these districts. For the full list of prioritized applicants, visit the EPA website.

How to Apply

The application period for the Rebate Program will last for about three months, giving districts ample time to submit their paperwork. Applications can be submitted online at the EPA website. Applicants must provide the name of the district served by the proposed replacement school bus(es). In addition, they must have the VIN number(s) and model name(s) of the bus(es) they are considering replacing. This will help the EPA determine the best plan of action for appropriating funds.

The zero-emission or clean school bus replacement must serve the receiving community for no less than five years from the date of delivery. Contractors and nonprofit school transportation associations that apply for Clean School Bus funds must also notify and seek approval from the school district that will be served by buses purchased with awarded funds.

Beyond Funding

Even with billions of electric bus funding dollars available in the U.S. and Canada, the grant application process can still feel daunting at times. The Thomas Built Buses team of EV specialists can help your district navigate the complex road to electric. As the Electric Bus Authority, Thomas Built has tools and resources to make your life easier when applying for opportunities like the Clean School Bus Program.

Working with a utility provider to bring power to your site and install EV bus equipment can take months. Before applying for government grants and incentives, the EPA advises districts to reach out to utility partners and begin the conversation. The Thomas Built team can help you with this as well as talk you through other infrastructure considerations.

Taking your fleet electric can feel overwhelming at times. Reach out to the Electric Bus Authority for help navigating the complex EV ecosystem.