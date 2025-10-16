Thomas Built Buses’ Customer-Driven Approach to Type D Electric Innovation

Across the country, school districts are rethinking what it means to move students safely, efficiently and responsibly. For some, that includes exploring or expanding electric bus fleets. For others, it means keeping an eye on how technology and infrastructure evolve before making the switch.

When it comes to powertrain innovation, Thomas Built Buses meets both realities — designing solutions for those ready to make a switch today and learning alongside those who have already gone through the process.

From Insight to Innovation

When Thomas Built introduced the Saf-T-Liner® eC2 Jouley®, it marked a milestone — the company’s first Type C electric school bus became an early signal of its commitment to cleaner, smarter student transportation. But Jouley wasn’t just an innovation; it was a learning experience.

Years of real-world operation, supported by feedback from school districts, drivers, dealers and service teams, gave Thomas Built invaluable insight into what electrification looks like in practice — how buses perform in different environments, how charging infrastructure evolves and how drivers adapt to new technology.

That continuous feedback inspired the Saf-T-Liner® eC2 Jouley® Gen 2, released earlier this year — a reimagined version built on those lessons, delivering greater efficiency, serviceability and driving dynamics. And it was that same cycle of collaboration and learning that paved the way for Thomas Built’s next step forward: the Saf-T-Liner® eHDX2 Wattson, the company’s first Type D electric school bus.

“Customer feedback has become one of our most valuable design tools,” says Kendra Eads, vice president of engineering at Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles, a division of Daimler Truck North America, which includes both Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC). “Every insight from the field helps us refine performance, comfort, driver experience, reliability and serviceability. Those real-world insights translate directly into real innovation.”

No One-Size-Fits-All

Every school district approaches electrification differently. Geography, fleet size, infrastructure and route patterns all play a role in determining what works — and what doesn’t. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, Thomas Built has embraced flexibility, ensuring that both Jouley Gen 2 and the new eHDX2 Wattson are available to meet the unique needs of each customer.

With its sales and dealer teams serving as the “ears to the ground,” Thomas Built continually gathers input from the field — capturing what customers value most and where improvements can be made. That feedback moves directly into engineering and design, ensuring that every advancement — from ease of operation to serviceability — is informed by the people who rely on these buses every day.

Co-Creation in Motion

The development of Wattson became a true collaboration, fueled by the lessons learned from Thomas Built’s years of EV leadership with Jouley. Engineers worked hand in hand with districts and dealers to refine everything from torque response and drivability to serviceability and charging accessibility.

The result is a next-generation Type D electric bus that embodies Thomas Built’s learning-driven approach: pairing proven durability with cutting-edge EV technology. Features like the Accelera™ 14Xe e-Axle, 800-volt battery system and optional 20kW onboard charger reflect customer feedback around performance and infrastructure flexibility.

“Electrification isn’t static — it’s a journey,” adds Eads. “We’re still learning, and so are our customers. That’s what makes this work exciting. Each new model represents what we’ve learned together.”

A Balanced Path Forward

As national policies and state-level commitments shift, the future of electric school transportation remains fluid. Some districts are moving forward with confidence. Others are watching closely as funding and priorities evolve.

For Thomas Built Buses, that reality reinforces the importance of choice. The company continues to invest in advanced diesel, alternative fuels, and electric solutions alike — ensuring that every district, no matter where they are on their journey, can find the right fit for their needs.

With the introduction of Wattson, Thomas Built demonstrates that progress doesn’t mean abandoning practicality. It means offering solutions that balance innovation with reliability, vision with readiness and ambition with real-world application.

Because at the end of the day, the road ahead isn’t just about where the industry is headed — it’s about helping customers get there on their own timeline.

