Tips on Using CARES Act Funds to Purchase School Bus Technology

A Premier Wireless webinar provided guidance on federal stimulus grants for the education sector and how transportation departments can use them to secure the technology they need most.

Technology solutions provider Premier Wireless aims to enable innovation, communication, safety and transformation through technology, explained President and CEO Lea Bogle.

“You can have great ideas but if you don’t have the funding, then you can’t implement them,” she said. Thus, Premier Wireless partners with the Grant Office, the nation’s leader in grant intelligence, to connect those dots.

Elizabeth Evans, an education specialist at the Grants Office, explained the role of the consulting firm – helping organizations successfully pursue grant funding.

Approved Uses of CARES Act Funds

The U.S. federal government passed the CARES Act stimulus package in March 2020, which included the Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. The CARES Act 2.0, passed last December, allocates 4 times as much as the first version did. The bulk of these funds is going to school districts for use in low socio-economic areas. Evans noted that the funds go to Local Education Agencies (LEAs), who can use them to pay contractors.

“ESSER funds are designed to help districts prepare for, respond to and prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Evans noted.

She added that the funds support developing policies, coordinating with local health authorities, and training drivers and attendants.

These funds are available to help with the fallout of unintended consequences and rapid changes that are necessary during this time, Evans said.

Among the solutions Premier Wireless offers to facilitate safer school buses are: school bus Wi-Fi, internet access and contact tracing.

Wi-Fi

According to a survey conducted by Premier Wireless, one in four respondents were planning to add Wi-Fi to their fleet. The average commute is 1.5 hours a day and, in rural areas, can reach up to 4 hours round-trip. Enabling students to study on the bus allows them to reach school well-prepared for the day, Bogle explained.

It can also improve equity, increase student engagement and result in better test scores. The Wi-Fi does not allow access to streaming or gaming sites, but it does allow students to download what they need for homework and school assignments.

Evans related that parking Wi-Fi buses in neighborhoods during the pandemic kept students & teachers connected. This setup can be used in other incidents like school building closures or even natural disasters, she elaborated.

Contact Tracing

Onboard cameras are a Premier Wireless offering to boost bus security. Keeping a designated bandwidth for remote access for camera and DVRs allows remote, real-time access to bus cameras so that staff can intervene in cases of student bullying or violence. It also assists with contact tracing by allowing staff to pinpoint student seating locations and determine who would need to quarantine if a student COVID-19 case is reported.

Evans said this thinking of unique needs and preparing for the future is the goal of the funding. A silver lining of COVID-19 is that funding for such technology is now accessible when it might not have been available before, Bogle noted.

The Premier Wireless survey indicated 70 percent of respondents have GPS, but 30 percent of them did not have student tracking and wanted to add it. The company’s solutions allow staff to track students as they board and direct them to the right bus if they attempt to board the wrong one.

Other Offerings

Premier Wireless’ Event View & Field Trip Manager allows staff and parents to be better coordinated. COVID-19 has necessitated many changes as parents pull their kids off of the bus and routes need to be changed. The company can integrate any routing software into its GPS and turn-by-turn direction system, which especially helps substitute drivers.

The company’s “extremely robust” push-to-talk radio solutions allow one-to-one communication as well as allowing management to reach certain groups of buses, or even all of them at once. With how chaotic school transport operations can be, a centralized dispatching and unified communication system is essential, Bogle noted.

Evans related a time when a morning road incident resulted in buses being delayed and an influx of students showing up to school at once. Then there was still temperature reading and hand sanitizing to do. Because the pertinent info about the delay never made it to the school, staff members were stressed and class time was wasted.

“Traffic accidents just happen – they’re a fact of life,” she commented. “How can we prepare and be ready?”

Free, Customized Funding Report

The Premier Wireless grant support program helps districts determine what federal and state grants they qualify for and work with districts to get their projects funded when it gets complicated.

