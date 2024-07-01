(Free White Paper) Battery LIfecycle Management for a Sustainable Fleet

Monday, July 1, 2024
Battery LIfecycle Management for a Sustainable Fleet

Smart fleet electrification starts with battery management​ - The fleet operator’s guide to reducing risk through battery-as-a-service.

Batteries are critical to the success of a fleet electrification project. They must perform consistently to ensure your vehicles have the charge they need to complete their daily routes. And the longer they perform reliably for your fleet, the better the return on your investment.

Battery management belongs at the core of successful fleet electrification programs. And, while it may sound counterintuitive, good battery management starts with an end-of-life plan.

Whether you’re just beginning your fleet electrification journey or it’s well underway, this guide will help you achieve the best outcomes from your fleet’s batteries. Learn:

  • What battery degradation is
  • How it affects fleet batteries
  • How you can reduce your battery risk
  • How to benefit from your batteries’ second lives
  • How battery-as-a-service works

