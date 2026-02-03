Tuesday, February 3, 2026
(Free White Paper) Boosting K-12 Attendance With Innovative Transportation Solutions

The connection between student attendance and transportation is more direct and critical than often acknowledged. While a complex array of factors drives chronic absenteeism — one of the most critical threats to K–12 success — a fundamental and frequently overlooked root cause is the failure of existing transportation mechanisms to reliably connect all students to the classroom.

The student attendance crisis is not just an academic problem; it is a systemic challenge that directly impacts federal and state funding, staffing efficiency, and district stability, making the need for reliable transportation attendance imperative.

This white paper outlines a strategic, data-driven approach for district administrators to move beyond reliance on the yellow school bus alone.

