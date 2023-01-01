(Free White Paper) Developing Your Plan for an Electric Bus Fleet

Transitioning a fleet of school buses from diesel to electric power can offer dramatic benefits.

eBuses (electric school buses) have the potential to significantly reduce not only noise and air pollution throughout the school district, but also the fleet’s total cost of ownership (TCO). However, the road to electrification requires careful navigation around an assortment of planning pitfalls. Every aspect of the project is complex, from planning and financing to implementation and operations.

For districts that lack the internal resources and expertise to maximize benefits across all these areas, ENGIE North America offers a turnkey eBus solution. ENGIE is the world’s number-one provider of energy services, with decades of experience supporting school districts on sustainable energy initiatives.

Read on to learn how we’re helping K-12 school districts optimize the value of their eBus transition.

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.