(Free White Paper) First Serves: Connecting the Commute to the Classroom

Discover the First Serves program—a collaborative effort involving educational experts, psychologists, and parents/caregivers. This white paper provides a closer look at how First Serves, a specialized training program seamlessly supports children, connecting their classroom experience with transportation.
Key Aspects:
- Structured Support: First Serves delivers structured planning and support, closing the gap between the classroom and transportation.
- Collaborative Foundation: Forming partnerships between transportation staff, educational professionals, district leaders, and families, First Serves nurtures an environment conducive to student growth.
- Empowered Team: Through specialized training, First Serves ensures driving staff and on-vehicle monitors can adeptly address diverse student needs during their journey.
- District Customization: First Serves allows districts to customize the program, integrating social-emotional learning supports for an effective school experience.
Case Study Highlights:
See the impact of First Serves in action at Battle Ground Public Schools, showcasing tangible improvements in the student experience. This case study serves as a real-world example of collaborative, customizable approaches that enhance the student journey. Delve into the white paper for a deeper understanding of First Serves and its transformative potential in fostering student success.
Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.