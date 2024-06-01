Saturday, June 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWhite Papers(Free White Paper) FirstAlt: Enhancing Student Transportation
White Papers

(Free White Paper) FirstAlt: Enhancing Student Transportation

FirstAlt, a First Student initiative, offers a comprehensive K-12 transportation solution that integrates traditional school bus services with alternative transportation options. This approach ensures reliable and efficient transportation for all students, including those with special needs, McKinney Vento students, out-of-district students, and those in remote areas.

Key features include customized transportation plans, unified operations, enhanced safety protocols, and advanced technology integration. FirstAlt emphasizes rigorous training and safety for its drivers, ensuring high standards through comprehensive training, strict requirements, drug and alcohol testing, and continuous background checks. The proprietary technology facilitates proactive trip management, real-time GPS tracking, and seamless coordination for districts and parents.

Benefits of integrating FirstAlt with traditional bus services include improved coordination, cost-effectiveness, enhanced student experiences, and flexibility. Additionally, FirstAlt has cooperative purchasing agreements with Equalis Group and Sourcewell which help streamline the procurement of products and services by leveraging the collective purchasing power of their members.

Case studies from Community High School District 94 and St. Joseph School District highlight the success of FirstAlt’s unified approach in enhancing student transportation and transitioning students back to traditional school buses.

Through these integrated solutions, FirstAlt ensures safe, reliable, and efficient transportation tailored to the unique needs of each student.

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.

Previous article
Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year?

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2024

Read this month's magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.