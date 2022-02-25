(Free White Paper) “Future-proof” Your Fleet’s Communications to Improve Driver & Student Safety

Download this free white paper to learn why WE Transport upgraded to KENWOOD NEXEDGE® ultra-narrowband digital technology to “future proof” communications for their fleet of 1,700 buses.

You’ll discover:

Why WE Transport drivers now have reliably clear, crisp voice communications for everyday use and in emergencies.

How the KENWOOD system eliminated coverage dead spots and expanded radio range by 20%.

WE Transport gets the benefit of highly selective two-way radios that reject noise and interference.

Why ultra-narrowband radios will be a future FCC mandate, given the inevitability of channels becoming even more crowded with wireless devices. When that happens, WE Transport is ready, while benefiting now from the enhanced efficiency of ultra-narrowband KENWOOD digital radios.

How WE Transport’s radio system covers twelve dispatch and maintenance facilities in three states and provides reliable communications whether drivers are in the crowded streets of New York City or remote suburbs.

WE Transport is one of the country’s leading school transportation contractors, working with middle and high schools in the Eastern corridor to offer student transportation, field trip and special needs transportation. KENWOOD radios have been their exclusive choice for communications for more than 25 years.

