Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWhite Papers(Free White Paper) Greater Security Threats Demand Greater School Bus Security
White Papers

(Free White Paper) Greater Security Threats Demand Greater School Bus Security

Keeping children safe as they ride the school bus is more complicated these days. It’s no longer just about safe driving—it’s about preventing outside security threats from getting on the bus. Read more about how two available technologies can help.

Download this free white paper to learn:

  • School bus pre- and post-trip inspections
  • Knowing which students get on and off the bus
  • Empowering drivers with today’s technology

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.

Previous articleWhy Your Operation Needs Connected Buses
Next articleNew Jersey School Buses Catch Fire After Powerline Falls

Digital Editions

July 2022

This month's issue includes features on battery thermal management, managing the "squeeze" from supply chain issues, recap of the...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Did you use pandemic “downtime” to install safety technology on your school buses?
7 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.