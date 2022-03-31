Friday, April 1, 2022
HomeWhite Papers(Free White Paper) Keep Fuel Theft from Draining Your Bottom Line
White Papers

(Free White Paper) Keep Fuel Theft from Draining Your Bottom Line

This content is brought to you by Zonar.

Smart fleet technology is an inexpensive way to protect your fleet’s fuel.

The fuel in your fleet’s tanks is a high-demand commodity—and one of your largest hard-dollar costs. Thieves take little risk in stealing and reselling it for thousands of dollars a day. Learn how smart fleet management technology can help you protect your fleet and its fuel.

Download our free white paper to learn:

  • 6 costs of fuel theft
  • 5 red flags that fuel has been stolen
  • Basic preventative measures
  • How smart fleet management extends your prevention strategies

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.

Previous article(Free White Paper) The Electric School Bus Revolution: Start Going EV Now, Find Funding & Avoid Pitfalls
Next articleUtilizing On-board Technology for Student Ridership Data

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

April 2022

This month’s issue features in-depth talks with the National Superintendent of the Year winner Curtis Cain, along with the...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.