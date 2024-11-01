Saturday, November 2, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWhite Papers(Free White Paper) Optimize Every School Bus Operation Using GPS and Vehicle...
White Papers

(Free White Paper) Optimize Every School Bus Operation Using GPS and Vehicle Data

A fleet of school buses leave an elementary school after morning drop offs.

“One of the fundamental barriers to making the fullest use of any school bus fleet is not knowing how it actually operates.”
—Kent Orr, General Manager, CLASS

GPS and telematics data open more paths to operational and fleetwide efficiency—if you use them to their fullest potential. Zonar sat down with Kent Orr, General Manager for Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services (CLASS), to learn about their out-of-the-box strategies for making the most of fleet data.

Download this complimentary white paper to learn more about their approach, their results, and how any school bus operation can do the same, including yours.

  • Improve planning process based on actual vehicle performance.
  • Optimize routes and vehicle utilization using essential telematics, fleet and routing data.
  • Support and build trust with drivers, contractors, administrators and the public.
  • Justify spending, contract negotiations and resource requests based on actual KPIs.
  • Enhance driver recruitment and retention, as well as ensure fair pay.

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.

Previous article
November 2024
Next article
Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.