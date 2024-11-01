(Free White Paper) Optimize Every School Bus Operation Using GPS and Vehicle Data

“One of the fundamental barriers to making the fullest use of any school bus fleet is not knowing how it actually operates.”

—Kent Orr, General Manager, CLASS

GPS and telematics data open more paths to operational and fleetwide efficiency—if you use them to their fullest potential. Zonar sat down with Kent Orr, General Manager for Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services (CLASS), to learn about their out-of-the-box strategies for making the most of fleet data.

Improve planning process based on actual vehicle performance.

Optimize routes and vehicle utilization using essential telematics, fleet and routing data.

Support and build trust with drivers, contractors, administrators and the public.

Justify spending, contract negotiations and resource requests based on actual KPIs.

Enhance driver recruitment and retention, as well as ensure fair pay.

