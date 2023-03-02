Thursday, March 2, 2023
(Free White Paper) Putting the Pieces Together to Maximize Your Efficiency

At a time when budgets are tight and margins for error are even tighter, transportation departments are continually being asked to do more with less – faster, safer and more efficiently. Add to this complex equation the ongoing driver shortage on one end of the spectrum and greater expectations from parents and the community on the other end, and the need for outside help from efficiency experts becomes ever more apparent.

What also becomes increasingly obvious is the need for cutting-edge technology to inform you …

  • Who’s regularly riding the bus
  • Which buses are running with seats to spare
  • What bus stops – and bus routes – can be consolidated
  • Which routes need to be optimized
  • What impact changing bell times would have, not just in transportation but to the community

“We know you answer to two sets of bosses,” starts this open letter to those in school transportation, “the administration and the parents/guardians.” And then there’s the internal boss, yourself, who wants to always get better, become more efficient and have less stress worrying that every detail has been covered.

Read on to see how you can rest a whole lot easier when you know you’ve done all you can to maximize your resources and minimize concerns, questions and criticisms.

