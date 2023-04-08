(Free White Paper) Recruit More School Bus Drivers With Turn-by-Turn Navigation

School bus driver shortages won’t be resolved overnight. Filling vacant driver roles is only more difficult when you compete with fleets that offer higher pay and more perks. Stand out as the better opportunity by enhancing the job’s core function: navigation.

Download our new complimentary white paper to learn more about:

The vital role precision navigation plays in making bus driving easier

Enabling all drivers to more easily navigate complex, unfamiliar routes

Reducing liability by protecting student riders and drivers

Reducing liability by protecting bus drivers and student riders

Setting your fleet apart from others as you compete for drivers

Fill out the form below and then check your email for the white paper download link.