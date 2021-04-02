Thursday, April 1, 2021
(Free White Paper) The State of School Transportation in 2021

There’s no question that school transportation has drastically changed in the past year, yet some things (read: bus driver shortages) have very much stayed the same.

HopSkipDrive set out to find answers to the big questions in school transportation — what’s happening today in purchasing, hiring, alternative school transportation, COVID-19 operational procedures, and more. We also wanted to hear predictions for the 2020-2021 school year.

HopSkipDrive surveyed a wide range of school transportation staff, as well as superintendents and those involved in purchasing, to put together the State of School Transportation 2021 report. This deep dive reveals the survey findings as well as anecdotes from your industry peers.

